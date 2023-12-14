Fabrizio Romano has heaped praise on an "elite talent" who Tottenham are reportedly eyeing for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs could sign new winger in January

As well as a centre-back, which is very much needed given the lack of cover behind Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, Spurs are apparently chasing the signing of a new winger.

Injuries to Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Richarlison at one point have brought attention to Postecoglou's shortage of options out wide, especially now Son Heung-min plays in a central role more often than not.

As reported by reliable media sources like Sky Sports, Posteocoglou is keen to sign a new wide forward and address the issue in January. The north Londoners have been linked with a couple of interesting names, like one of Postecoglou's former Celtic stars.

Indeed, Tottenham could move for Al-Ittihad winger Jota on loan as one candidate to bolster their attacking options. Widespread claims suggest that sporting director Johan Lange is eyeing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior as well. Some of those reports even claim Spurs are in pole position for Iling-Junior, as we move quickly towards the winter window's opening.

The aforementioned duo aren't Tottenham's only options, though. Another report from Sky Sports and their journalist Lyall Thomas recently shared that the Lilywhites hold an interest in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

The 20-year-old has eight assists in just 15 Eredivisie matches this season, impressing in the Champions League as a really exciting young player. Bakayoko has been called "similar" to Barcelona star Raphinha by Football Transfers, and his excellent recent form earned him call-ups to the Belgium national team.

Romano praises Bakayoko after Spurs interest

Following reports of Tottenham eyeing a move for the PSV starlet, renowned transfer journalist Romano shared his own update on Bakayoko's future.

Romano told CaughtOffside that the race is "open" for Bakayoko next month, as unnamed clubs from England are believed to be keeping an eye on his situation.

He goes on to call Bakayoko an "elite talent", having been impressed following an "impressive" display against Arsenal in their final Champions League group game.

“It was an impressive performance from Johan Bakayoko against Arsenal last night and I’m not surprised, honestly, because he’s an elite talent,” Romano said.

“Brentford were more than close to signing him before Bakayoko rejected them to play Champions League football at PSV. I’m told Premier League clubs – not specific ones yet – are still monitoring Bakayoko, so this looks open.”

Romano isn't the only high-profile figure to take note of Bakayoko's exploits in the Netherlands. Former PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, commenting on the attacker's exceptional ability last season, claimed that he's already a "dominant" forward.

"He is so dominant, sometimes you forget that he is eighteen," said van Nistelrooy two years ago.

“He’s a boy who, if he continues to invest in what he’s doing now, hopefully at the end of the season can make a nice step towards first. He’s worked hard on multiple facets of his game, and that’s showing through now. Maintaining this level in the longer term is his goal.”