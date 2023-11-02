Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on an exciting new attacking player, but there are two other clubs who are also looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Tottenham's season so far

Ange Postecoglou’s side have made a remarkable start to the new top-flight campaign having won eight and drawn two of their opening ten fixtures, meaning that they find themselves at the very top of the table on 26 points.

Victories Draws Manchester United (2-0) Brentford (2-2) Bournemouth (2-0) Arsenal (2-2) Burnley (5-2) Sheffield United (2-1) Liverpool (2-1) Luton Town (1-0) Fulham (2-0) Crystal Palace (2-1)

The Lilywhites and their North London rivals Arsenal are the only two teams to remain unbeaten in the division, so they will be full of confidence that they are able to achieve big things this season, but that doesn’t mean that the hierarchy won’t be looking at new players who they believe could improve their squad.

Sporting CP’s right-winger Geny Catamo has been brought onto the radar in the capital having worked his way up through his club’s various academy ranks to get promoted to their first-team, where he’s been unable to nail down a regular place, making just 14 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Catamo statistics).

Since permanently arriving at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Mozambique’s international has been sent out on two development loans to Vitoria Guimaraes SC and Maritimo in order to increase his game time and experience, but there’s a chance that the 22-year-old could find a new permanent home in the top-flight in England.

Spurs interested in Geny Catamo

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham have set their sights on Catamo, but they are far from alone in their pursuit, with Arsenal and Aston Villa also keen to strike a deal at the start of next year if possible.

“Arsenal are closely watching Mozambique international Geny Catamo of Sporting CP, FootballTransfers has been told. We understand that the 22-year-old is being monitored by a number of clubs ahead of 2024, including the Gunners, Tottenham, and Aston Villa.

"Our sources have informed us that the player could leave the Portuguese club as soon as the January transfer window, with a number of Premier League clubs watching the youngster in the Primeira Liga.”

Spurs will know that Catamo hasn’t yet got much senior experience under his belt, but having clocked up nine involvements (six assists and three goals) in 36 outings since the start of his career, he could be a fantastic recruit for the long-term future of the club.

Ruben Amorim’s left-footed ace also currently ranks in the 99th percentile for both successful take-ons and shots, showing that he loves to use his pace, dribble past his marker and take aim at the opposition’s goalkeeper (FBRef - Catamo statistics).

Additionally, Catamo only pockets £4k-per-week (Sporting CP salaries), so he would be a more than affordable option for chiefs to recruit because that would make him the lowest-earner on their books (Tottenham salaries), making this a deal definitely worth pursuing should the opportunity present itself.