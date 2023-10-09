Tottenham Hotspur are no longer open to sanctioning the sale of a senior squad member, despite the fact that he's significantly low down in the pecking order, according to a new report.

Which players have left Spurs in 2023?

Over the summer, Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy sanctioned the permanent sales of Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez, but there were also five players who were sent out on loan in order to gain some more regular game time.

The Lilywhites gave the green light for Djed Spence, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga to depart the capital temporarily having dropped out of favour, but there is now another star to have emerged as a possible target for an overseas giant.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Giovani Lo Celso first put pen to paper from Real Betis back in 2019, but having since carried out two spells with Villarreal (Transfermarkt - Lo Celso transfer history), the attacking midfielder hasn’t exactly been a regular feature in N17.

In the Premier League, Argentina’s international has made zero starts and one substitute appearance this season, playing just 16 minutes of football (WhoScored - Lo Celso statistics), so even though he still has another two years remaining on his deal, the 27-year-old hasn’t had a look in.

According to Spanish reports (via The Hard Tackle) sharing an update on the Lo Celso links to Barcelona, Spurs are "unwilling to sell" the central talisman, despite him attracting significant interest from Camp Nou.

Postecoglou personally wants to give the player "more responsibilities going forward", regardless of his lack of involvement under the new manager to date, and he's therefore not looking to get him out of the building in January, which is a twist from the countless previous reports that the club would cash in.

How good is Giovani Lo Celso?

Whilst Tottenham and more particularly Postecoglou are wanting to retain the services of Lo Celso beyond January, the left-footed dud has been described as a “flop” by journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke for his underwhelming time at the club, and we feel letting him move onto new pastures would surely be the best decision for both parties.

Giovani Lo Celso's Weaknesses Aerial duels Finishing Crossing (All data via WhoScored)

The Rosario native ranks as the boss’ 19th overall best-performing player out of 21 squad members this season with a match rating of just 6.18 (WhoScored - Spurs statistics), so whilst he’s been given limited opportunities, it just represents how little of an impact he’s able to make when he is handed the rare chance to showcase his talent.

Furthermore, Lo Celso currently pockets £70k-per-week, which is the same as Brennan Johnson and more than the likes of Manor Solomon (Tottenham salaries), so it doesn’t seem fair or sensible to have an experienced player on these wages sitting around, especially when the extra cash from his salary could be going towards generating funds for new signings in the near future.