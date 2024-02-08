A member of Ange Postecoglou's squad is already "preparing" to leave Tottenham, with one club said to be very keen on signing him this year and making moves.

Spurs trim Postecoglou's squad of unwanted players

While the January window was a success in terms of bringing in Spurs' desired transfer targets, chairman Daniel Levy and the wider recruitment team also trimmed Postecoglou's squad of players no longer fit for purpose.

Both Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic, whose contracts expire in the summer, were granted loan moves to Bayern Munich and Hajduk Split respectively - as each side are granted the opportunity to sign them permanently on free deals after June 30.

It's a win-win situation, as they seal low-cost moves later in the year while Spurs rid themselves of both Perisic and Dier's wages for the remainder of 2023/2024 - saving the club a considerable amount of money in total.

Alongside Dier and Perisic, Spurs moved to agree loan deals for a plethora of other unwanted players in Postecoglou's squad, not to mention other temporary deals which allow youngsters to accumulate much-needed game time away from N17.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan-back) Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan)

There has been a major rebuild at Tottenham over the last six months or so, with veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also joining Los Angeles FC and putting an end to 11 years at Spurs just before January.

As Postecoglou, technical director Johan Lange, Chief Football Officer Scott Munn and unofficial advisor Fabio Paratici devise how to reshape the squad further, another player who's been linked with an exit in recent months is midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine, who's started just four Premier League games this season, is a curious case as some of his performances have actually attracted due praise. Lo Celso scored in Tottenham's impressive 3-3 draw away to Man City earlier in the campaign, and has been used fairly often when absences befall Postecoglou's team.

“Gio was very good today, not just with his work rate but you could see his quality on the ball," said Postecoglou after a Lo Celso performance against Bournemouth.

"His passes through and the one through to Sonny was outstanding. We needed him today and we’re going to need him going forward because Sonny goes away now, Biss goes away, Pape goes away. So I thought he was a good contributor.”

However, with both Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-min now back after their international tours of duty, Lo Celso's game time may become very limited again. Indeed, and it is now believed he is excited by the prospect of more game time at a European club.

Lo Celso "preparing to say goodbye" to Tottenham

According to Turkish news outlet Aksam, Lo Celso is "preparing" to leave Tottenham as Super Lig side Galatasaray attempt to strike a deal for him.

The former Real Betis star is said to be "positive" about Galatasaray's advances, and with the Turkish transfer window not closing until tomorrow, they could even take him off Postecoglou's hands fairly quickly.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this, as Lo Celso does provide more strength in depth at Spurs. That being said, he appears to be further behind in the pecking order, so it's little surprise he'd consider a move elsewhere.