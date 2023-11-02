Tottenham Hotspur are happy to accept bids for one of their senior players next year, with a fresh report revealing that he doesn’t feature in the plans of Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham players who could leave

Over the summer, Daniel Levy sanctioned the permanent sales of Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Davinson Sanchez and Lucas Moura, whilst sending a further five players on loan for the remainder of the season, but whilst that window has closed, there could be a couple more set to leave for good in January.

AS Roma hold an interest in Eric Dier with Jose Mourinho reportedly hoping to create a reunion with his former star, whilst Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a target for Juventus, but they aren’t the only ones who could be heading for the exit door if the following update is to be believed.

Postecoglou’s attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has made zero starts and two substitute appearances, playing just 24 minutes of football this season in the Premier League (WhoScored - Lo Celso statistics), which shows just how low down in the pecking order he is.

The Argentina international being sent out on two loan spells to Villarreal since permanently putting pen to paper in the capital further highlights how out of favour he’s become, therefore, the 27-year-old looks like he could be moving onto new pastures at the start of next year.

Spurs willing to sell Giovani Lo Celso

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are open to parting ways with Lo Celso in January, with chiefs having set a price range as to what they hope to receive for him.

“Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. Spurs are willing to let the midfield ace depart the club in the mid-season window, potentially ending an almost-four-year association with the club. It is believed the Lilywhites would accept an offer of around £15-20m for the outcast.”

Whilst Spurs will know that they haven’t given Lo Celso a fair chance to prove what he’s capable of this season, Jack Pitt-Brooke, who is a reporter for The Athletic, has described him as a “flop” last year, and the player has failed to register any goals or assist across all competition since the start of the campaign.

The Rosario native also ranks as Postecoglou’s 19th overall best-performing player out of 23 squad members (WhoScored - Tottenham statistics), so even when he has been handed the opportunity to showcase his talent, he’s failed to make any kind of positive impact or impression which is only going to increase the chances of him not getting a look in.

Furthermore, Lo Celso pockets £70,000-per-week, which is more than the likes of Micky Van De Ven and Brennan Johnson (Tottenham salaries), so it does seem to make sense to part ways with the player in the New Year, making this one to watch.