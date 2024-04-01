An "outstanding" Tottenham player has grown "unhappy" with life at the club and wants to leave this summer, according to a fresh transfer update on Monday.

Tottenham transfer news

Ange Postecoglou's first season in north London has been a positive one to date, with a top-four finish in the Premier League still very possible ahead of a crucial final nine matches. New signings will be required in the summer transfer window, however, with Spurs' squad in need of more quality and depth moving forward, with injuries highlighting a lack of both at times during the campaign.

Fenerbahce and Turkey midfielder Ismail Yuksek is one player who has been backed to join Tottenham at the end of the season, although Daniel Levy will have to fork out more than the £17m they previously thought they would have to spend on him.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, the 25-year-old has averaged 2.4 tackles per game in the Turkish Super Lig this season, which is only bettered by Yves Bissouma, Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie at Spurs in the league this season.

Postecoglou is also reportedly considering a move for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, should the England international leave Old Trafford in the summer window, although at 31, it might not be a deal that is met with huge excitement among the supporters.

On the flip side, there are certain Spurs players who could look to move away from the club in the coming months, and a key update has emerged regarding one such figure.

"Outstanding" Tottenham ace wants summer exit

According to a new update from Football Insider, Giovani Lo Celso wants to leave Tottenham this summer and is pushing for an exit behind the scenes, having become "unhappy" at his current situation in north London. Ange and Daniel Levy are ready to cash in on the player as well, so a split this summer really does look inevitable.

The £70,000-a-week Argentine has struggled to be a regular starter for Spurs this season, only starting four matches in the league, and he appears to be keen on a fresh challenge. The 27-year-old is out of contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of next season, meaning this summer will be the last opportunity for them to get good money for his services.

In truth, a summer exit makes the most sense for all parties, getting the 2022 World Cup winner off Tottenham's wage bill, as well as allowing him to be a key man elsewhere.

Lo Celso's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 14 Starts 4 Goals 2 Assists 2 Tackles per game 1.2 Key passes per game 0.9 Pass completion rate 90.5%

That's not to say that him staying put would be a bad thing, however, with Postecoglou hailing his midfielder earlier in the campaign, saying: "Gio was very good today, not just with his work rate but you could see his quality on the ball. His passes through and the one through to Sonny was outstanding. We needed him today and we're going to need him going forward because Sonny goes away now, Biss goes away, Pape goes away. So I thought he was a good contributor."

If Lo Celso does move on, he should be remembered as a good servant who provided box-to-box quality in the middle of the park, but keeping hold of an unhappy player is never healthy.