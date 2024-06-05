A Tottenham player has already reached an agreement with one European club over joining them this summer, with a Spurs summit and club-to-club talks now set to follow.

Spurs expected to undergo summer overhaul in busy transfer window

Ange Postecoglou has publicly stated that his team need to implement drastic change in the months which lie ahead, with reliable journalists like Fabrizio Romano also expecting Spurs to have a busy transfer window.

Tottenham finished the Premier League season in fifth, qualifying for the Europa League in their first season minus club-record goalscorer and former superstar Harry Kane, with Postecoglou's high-pressing system winning plenty of admirers along the way.

To back Postecoglou and keep evolving the squad, in an effort to turn Spurs into genuine Premier League contenders over the next few seasons, it is believed chairman Daniel Levy is open to offers for up to a dozen members of the squad (Paul O'Keefe).

Tottenham's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

These player sales will rid Postecoglou of deadwood and potentially bolster his transfer kitty, as it is believed that Spurs want to seriously invest in fresh faces for multiple positions this summer.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be," said Postecoglou on bringing in new players.

"It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure. I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position.

"But you've got to remember, a lot of our group are in their first year of the Premier League. A good chunk of them have been ever-presents, we need them to keep improving at the rate they are. We've still got a lot of work to do with the squad. I think we're a long way away from having one or two players away from getting where we want to be."

One player who may fetch a fairly decent sum, and doesn't appear to be in Postecoglou's plans moving forward, is midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg agrees to join Fenerbahce from Tottenham

The Dane played a lot of top-flight games last season, but the overwhelming majority of his appearances came from the bench, as he started just eight league matches.

Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a Spurs exit since last September, and now Turkish news outlet Milligazete (via Sport Witness) claim Hojbjerg has reached an outline agreement to join Fenerbache after talks with their sporting director.

The £100,000-per-week midfielder, branded "sensational" in the media for some of his performances, could reunite with Jose Mourinho - and it is claimed that club-to-club talks over the transfer will happen soon.