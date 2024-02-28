Tottenham have been told that they could make a "huge statement" by signing a "next level" player for Ange Postecoglou.

Forwards linked with summer moves to Spurs

Ahead of the next transfer window, Spurs' recruitment team have wasted no time identifying potential forward targets.

Indeed, Barcelona star Raphinha is one name to be mentioned as a player who Spurs are exploring (Paul O'Keefe), with other reports claiming Tottenham are willing to bid as much as £60 million for the Brazilian.

The Lilywhites are also believed to be in the market for a new number nine, despite the fine form of Richarlison in recent months. Spurs are yet to fully replace club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich last summer, and they apparently hold a keen interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney among others.

Sticking with stars from England's top flight, Wolves winger Pedro Neto is said to be on Tottenham's list as well. The 23-year-old, who's bagged an incredible nine assists already this season, is on the verge of double figures in that department and has contributed to 11 Wolves goals overall.

Spurs apparently have him on their radar ahead of this summer, despite reports he could cost around £60 million.

Pedro Neto's best league games for Wolves this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves 8.27 Wolves 3-4 Man United 8.14 Wolves 1-3 Liverpool 7.75 Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves 7.74 Chelsea 2-4 Wolves 7.65

"Pedro Neto is somebody on their radar," said journalist Dean Jones, to GiveMeSport.

"Raphinha has been mentioned as well. Nico Williams, at Athletic Bilbao, is another player that they're continuing to monitor. It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him.

"But Tottenham have signed a couple of players recently, that they've done well to get through the door, and they will believe that anything is possible."

Robinson thrilled as Spurs allegedly eye Neto

Speaking to Tottenham News, Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has raved over the possibility of Spurs singing Neto, calling it a would-be "huge statement".

“He’s better than [Timo] Werner. He’s better than [Brennan] Johnson. He’s better than [Giovani] Lo Celso," said Robinson.

"You could argue that he’d probably play ahead of Kulusevski. He wouldn’t play ahead of Sonny [Heung-min] or Richarlison as a striker but he is that next-level player and if Spurs are to go on and are to back Ange then to bring in a player like Neto would be a huge statement."

Another pundit in talkSPORT's Gabriel Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider last year, also praised Neto's "blistering pace".

“They [Arsenal] need proper backup for Saka and Martinelli. Trossard, Vieira and Smith Rowe – these are all good players, but there’s no one with that blistering pace," said Agbonlahor.

"Neto has shown that. He’s had a tough two years with injury, but he’s got that. He would suit Arsenal perfectly if they could get him in.”