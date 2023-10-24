Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move for Al-Ittihad forward Jota, and a transfer insider has now shared the chances of him completing a loan move to the Premier League in January.

What happened to Jota in Saudi?

Over the summer, Jota completed his big switch from Celtic to Al-Ittihad, but he’s so far failed to make any kind of positive impression at his new club having started zero games and made just five substitute appearances in the Saudi Pro League (WhoScored - Jota statistics).

The Portugal international reportedly had a fallout with some of his teammates early on, which has resulted in his exclusion from the team, and the fact that he’s fallen out of favour has alerted Ange Postecoglou, who is looking to create a reunion with the left-winger.

Indeed, Spurs have been linked wirh a deal for Jota and he would apparently love to join, and with Rudy Galetti further since suggesting that the boss would be happy to replace Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon to make room for his former star, this is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Speaking to GiveMeSport to deliver a transfer update on Jota, Dean Jones claimed that Spurs have a good chance at wrapping up a deal for the attacker, even if it is only on a temporary basis.

"If it is possible on a loan deal, I think it's got more potential for Spurs because it really does feel like a no-brainer for Postecoglou, who has worked with him before and wants more players of that type around his frontline.

"I would put Tottenham more into that bracket of what Arsenal were last season, when they were title pretenders rather than contenders. There's nothing wrong with that. You can be pretenders at a time when nobody expected you to even be in the conversation, that's fine. It's the season after that actually matters.

"I think that Tottenham are about a year behind Arsenal here in terms of their growth. They can stay in that top four battle without going and splashing on a striker and not being sure that it's exactly the right player that they need for right now.

"Bringing in Jota on loan and then weighing up the purchases longer-term seems like something which probably makes more sense to me."

How many goals has Jota scored?

During his time at Celtic, Jota racked up 54 involvements, 28 goals and 26 assists, in 83 appearances (Transfermarkt - Jota statistics), so Postecoglou clearly knows how to utilise him to the best of his ability in the final third, therefore, it would be a massive coup if he could do the same at Tottenham.

The Lisbon native, who pockets £195k-per-week (Al-Ittihad salaries), also knows what it takes to compete and be successful having secured seven club trophies since the start of his career.

Club Title Benfica - 2018/19 Portuguese Champion Benfica - 2020 Portuguese Super Cup Celtic - 2021/22 & 2022/23 Scottish Champion X2 Celtic - 2021/22 & 2022/23 Scottish League Cup X2 Celtic - 2022/23 Scottish Cup

Celtic’s former “idol”, as hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, is even a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and two roles in the midfield, so he really could make a huge difference in N17.