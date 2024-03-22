A £51 million attacker has come out and admitted his summer transfer wish, after claims Tottenham are keen to sign him.

Spurs aiming to bring in new forward for added goals and assists

Fabrizio Romano backed reports that Spurs are eager to sign a quality new attacker to contribute towards goals and assists, with there being plenty of names on Johan Lange's target list heading into the next transfer window.

The likes of Pedro Neto, Nico Williams and others are being monitored by Ange Postecoglou's side, according to other media sources, with journalist Dean Jones also claiming that Spurs have their eyes on a new attacking midfielder.

"Pedro Neto is somebody on their radar," said Jones to GiveMeSport recently.

"Raphinha has been mentioned as well. Nico Williams, at Athletic Bilbao, is another player that they're continuing to monitor. It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 4 Cristian Romero 4

"But Tottenham have signed a couple of players recently, that they've done well to get through the door, and they will believe that anything is possible."

While Postecoglou currently boasts the likes of Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min, Richarlison, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Bryan Gil and Timo Werner as his out-and-out forward players, there is a case to be made that Spurs need extra quality.

Werner is likely to stay beyond his loan spell, according to various reports, but uncertainty surrounds the futures of Solomon and Gil who could leave if Tottenham bring in two more wingers. Alongside the aforementioned targets, Spurs are believed to hold a serious interest in Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners.

There have been suggestions that Postecoglou's side have been moving early with enquiries for Koopmeiners, who also featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, representing the Netherlands.

Koopmeiners makes summer transfer wish clear after Tottenham claims

Speaking to telegraaf.nl, as translated by Football Italia, Koopmeiners has now admitted to telling Atalanta he wants to leave amid Tottenham's reported interest.

“I told Atalanta I want to leave in the summer,” said the Dutchman.

“Last season, there was concrete interest from Napoli, but the two clubs didn’t reach an agreement. I hope there will be options to consider this year. My girlfriend and I are enjoying Italy, but I would endure rain for some clubs in England.

“I’d lie if I said I have no news of interest from Juventus and Premier League clubs. I read the news, too. I’ve had an amazing time at Atalanta and I hope they will get a big sum.”

While Koopmeiners has requested to leave, his wish to get Atalanta a big fee is backed by reports, which claim he could cost as much as £51 million.