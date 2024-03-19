Tottenham legend Ledley King has privately told Spurs chiefs to make a transfer swoop this summer.

Spurs want to sign new defenders for Postecoglou

Despite already bringing in Radu Dragusin from Genoa for £25 million in January, reports in the last few weeks suggest that Ange Postecoglou's defence could look very different next season.

Indeed, Postecoglou has already expressed the club's wish to bring in another centre-back, as the Lilywhites head coach claims it's an area which needs further reinforcement.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on Spurs signing another centre-back.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 27th

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.

“We’re a squad that needs to develop, and we’re looking for that younger demographic. But at the same time you’re looking for guys that have played."

As well as at centre-back, Spurs are identifying potential full-back signings, with Postecoglou believed to want alternatives to star defensive duo Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie. The pair have been crucial to Tottenham's success under Postecoglou and are a major foundation of their push for Champions League qualification next season, but there are arguably few quality alternatives to the duo behind them.

Emerson Royal stands out as the only choice behind Porro, while questions surround the longevity of Ben Davies at left-back and the torrid injury record of Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham told to sign Ben Johnson by Ledley King

Now, according to Football Transfers, Spurs legend King has told Tottenham to sign West Ham defender Ben Johnson to help fix their lack of depth at full-back.

The Englishman, who is now attracting interest from Tottenham as a result, is out of contract at the end of this season and could join the club for free. Former West Ham staff member Stuart Pearce highly rates the 24-year-old from their time together in east London as well.

"He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with," said Pearce on the £20,000-a-week defender.

"We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy. I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."