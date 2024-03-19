It is believed club chiefs have already held talks over signing a player from Tottenham this summer and are determined to finalise a deal.

Spurs players who could depart in 2024

Many members of Ange Postecoglou's squad have been linked with the exit door, and they're exactly who you would expect given their lack of chances in the Premier League this season.

Giovani Lo Celso, who had a brief run in Postecoglou's side due to a plethora of injuries and international absentees earlier in the campaign, has gone back to being a bit-part bench member of the team, and the same can be said of Bryan Gil.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, meanwhile, has actually made plenty of appearances but the overwhelming majority of them have been from the substitute's bench - resulting in the Dane being reportedly open to leaving this year.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in the race for fourth Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 27th

Tottenham also have many players returning from loan spells away sooner rather than later, with Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Troy Parrott, Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon being the pick of the bunch who face uncertain futures.

While technical director Johan Lange may struggle to find permanent suitors for a few of the aforementioned, the latter player certainly won't be short of admirers.

Rodon has been a mainstay for Leeds United and vital part of the Whites' push for promotion, leading to reports that Daniel Farke is keen to snap up the Wales international ahead of next season.

Tottenham have also apparently told Rodon he's free to leave with Leeds clear they wish to do a deal, and an update has now come to light on this courtesy of TEAMtalk.

Leeds determined to finalise Rodon deal with talks already opened

According to the outlet, Leeds have already held talks to sign Rodon for next year and are determined to finalise a deal. Spurs, for their part, wish to recuperate around £12-15 million for the 26-year-old's services, which could arguably be viewed as a steal given the defender's brilliant form this campaign.

This transfer is certainly one to watch out for, but you could argue a section of supporters may well be disappointed Rodon couldn't quite cement himself in Spurs' future plans given the early promise surrounding his signing from Swansea City in 2020.

“Joe has grown over the last year or so. He is quick. Sometimes you don’t appreciate it," said Wales legend Ryan Giggs back then.

“It was the day after a game and we gave some players running drills, box to box. He was running with someone fast and went past them, effortlessly. I thought, ‘Oh, I hadn’t seen that.’

“It made me think a little bit of Gary Pallister. You don’t think of him as quick but when he got going at his peak, he was. In possession, Joe shows composure and he’s a good character."