Tottenham are "ready" to make a marquee bid to sign one player and offer him "monstrous" wages with manager Ange Postecoglou deciding he's ideal.

Spurs transfer targets for 2024

The arrival of new sporting director Johan Lange, who is tasked with assisting chairman Daniel Levy in identifying Spurs transfer targets, has brought with it many new rumours of potential signings.

Sky Sports have reported most recently that a left-sided centre-back is top of the agenda for Tottenham, especially after Micky van de Ven's injury and Cristian Romero's exposed some real frailties in the position.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey is liked by Spurs as an option to shore up that area of the squad, while Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is another Tottenham target to watch apparently watch out for.

The Lilywhites are also keen on a left-winger, again according to Sky, and have their eyes on the heavily-linked Samuel Iling-Junior among others.

There is the small matter of replacing former star Harry Kane, too. Spurs signing a striker appears likely to be one to watch out for later in 2024, with such options like Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez showing plenty of promise.

Tottenham opted to bring in Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in the summer after selling Kane, with Postecoglou and co seemingly deciding on a wide attacker who can slot into his interchangeable forward line.

Son Heung-min has done a fantastic job playing more centrally this season, scoring nine goals in 15 Premier League starts, but eventually the club will have to consider signing an outright Kane successor.

Tottenham "ready" to bid for Vlahovic

According to TV Play, Tottenham and by extension Levy are now plotting a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in this regard, despite their arguably more pressing need for a new defender and winger. Spurs are apparently "ready" to make a £69m bid for Vlahovic and are willing to offer him "monstrous" wages to sway him into joining.

Postecoglou and Tottenham chiefs have decided he is the "ideal" fit to succeed Kane, according to this report, with the north Londoners prepared to make a "mind-boggling" proposal. Vlahovic is "unlikely" to refuse Spurs' salary offer too, with TV Play indicating that they have a very real chance of striking a deal for the Serbia international.

Scoring five goals in 12 Serie A appearances so far, the 23-year-old has rediscovered his best form after a difficult debut season in Turin. Commenting on Vlahovic's form at ex-club Fiorentina back in 2021, Sky pundit and former Man City defender Micah Richards hailed the striker as "ridiculous" and like "lightning".

“I have watched him a couple of times now,” Richards told BBC Radio Five Live (via The Independent).

“He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”