A lot has changed since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, with the Lilywhites seemingly keen to write a new, more successful chapter than years before. And that's already resulted in some ruthless decisions on the departure front - one of which now has a fresh update.

Tottenham transfer news

The summer saw the headlines stolen by Harry Kane's exit to Bayern Munich, as Postecoglou was dealt an instant blow to kickstart life in North London. However, Spurs spent well to cover for the loss of their star man, welcoming the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and Brennan Johnson and have been rewarded ever since.

What's more, the arrivals of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusun in January should hand the Lilywhites a major boost in pursuit of a Premier League top-four place, before Lucas Bergvall then arrives in the summer. With all of the fresh faces coming through the door though, it wasn't just Kane who brought the end to an era, as club captain Hugo Lloris also departed at the end of last year.

The Frenchman lost his place to Viacrio and was seemingly not in Postecoglou's plans, leading to the termination of his contract and his move to MLS side LAFC. According to finance expert Kieran Maguire, who contributes to Sky Sports, Spurs saved money by agreeing a £2m settlement to terminate Lloris' deal before the end of his contract, as Daniel Levy and the club moved him on. Maguire told Football Insider:

"I think there are benefits for both parties if these rumours prove to be true. From Spurs’ point of view, they get rid of a player that clearly no longer fits at the club.

“The £2million settlement fee equates to £4million a year, which is £80,000 a week – Lloris was certainly on more than that as the club captain. So Spurs have made a saving, Lloris gets his money up front and also is free to move to the United States.

"Tottenham ensure they’ve not got a moody player around the training ground and therefore the general demeanour of the club is a more positive one.

“So it’s a win-win deal for all concerned.“

Lloris will go down as a "legend" at Spurs

After 12 years at the club, which involved his time as captain, Lloris may well go down as Spurs' best Premier League goalkeeper of all time and Postecoglou certainly thinks the Frenchman has his place in the history books, saying via the club's official website:

"He will definitely go down as a legend at this club. Not just because of his appearances, but when you captain a big club like this for so long…

Hugo Lloris at Spurs Stats (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 444 Clean Sheets 151 Goals Conceded 508

"I said before I don't think my opinion on him is paramount here because my services are fairly minuscule compared to his but in the time I've worked with him he's been an absolute professional and an absolute gentleman. I can see why he was highly regarded.

"He was great to have in the group, great for Vic to share a dressing room with a World Cup winner and it is a credit to him for the way he has conducted himself."