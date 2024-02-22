A £60 million star is apparently not interested in signing a new contract with his club, which comes as Tottenham consider making a summer bid for him.

Tottenham's chase for homegrown stars

According to recent reports, Spurs appear very determined to sign English stars as links surround a plethora of the country's best talents.

Indeed, the likes of Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite stand out as some of Tottenham's rumoured transfer targets from the past few weeks, while there are also suggestions they're in the mix for Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

Not only do the aforementioned have proven Premier League experience, but they also help to balance Spurs' homegrown quota. Manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking last year, explained the importance of bringing in homegrown players over the next few windows.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace March 2nd Aston Villa March 10th Fulham March 16th Luton Town March 30th

“It’s not just about this window but where you will find yourself in the next couple of windows,” said Postecoglou on Spurs' transfer policy.

“There has to be a strategy behind it. You’ve got some U21 players who in the next couple of years will not be able to fit under that criteria. I’m really keen on building a team here so we don’t want to see as much movement as there has been in this window in the next two or three.

“To do that we’re trying to build a squad that isn’t going to require too many adjustments and part of that is knowing that we need a homegrown quota so we can fill that in, whether that’s with players coming from the academy or within the league. I think that is important.”

They've also been linked with signing a new centre-back, despite completing a deal for Radu Dragusin in January. Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is apparently a target in that regard, with journalist Dean Jones sharing an update for Sportslens.

Tottenham considering summer bid for Guehi

According to Jones, Tottenham are contemplating a summer bid for Guehi, who would also count as homegrown given his English status.

As well as Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool are said to be in the mix for him, and it is believed he "would not be interested in the idea of a new improved deal at this stage".

Guehi's contract expires in 2026, meaning Palace have a few limited windows to sell for a high price. £60 million is the fee they'd apparently entertain, and it will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.

The Three Lions international has made 22 appearances this season, with goalkeeper Josef Bursik calling him a "tank" and "massive" player.

How Guehi fits into Postecoglou's side will be pretty interesting, as Dragusin's arrival means Spurs already have a trio of exceptional centre-backs to choose from.