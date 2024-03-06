Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards says Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has a difference-making starlet at the club.

As things stand, it appears to be a two-horse race between Aston Villa and Spurs for that coveted fourth-place finish and subsequent qualification for the Champions League next season.

Five points separate Unai Emery's side in fourth and the north Londoners in fifth, but the latter have a game in hand which could narrow the gap to two as we approach the business end of the campaign.

Securing a spot in Europe's most prestigious competition for 2024/2025 would be a fine way to cap off what has been a solid debut campaign in England for Postecoglou, but he'll need all the help he can get against an equally impressive Villa side.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd

Funnily enough, Spurs travel to Villa Park for their next top-flight clash, and it's certainly an absolutely vital head-to-head in the race for fourth. Postecoglou will be reliant on his star men, with Son Heung-min receiving plenty of praise among others, but another player who's come into his own lately is 22-year-old starlet Brennan Johnson.

The Wales international, signed from Nottingham Forest last summer, has featured in each of Spurs' last 18 league matches - bagging three goals and six assists in that time.

Micah Richards hails difference-making Brennan Johnson

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast this week (via TBR), Sky pundit Richards says Johnson is now "making a difference in games" at Tottenham, with the young winger notching two assists in their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

“Obviously Spurs have got Son back now from the Asian Cup, playing well," said the former Man City defender, when asked who will seal a top-four finish.

“Brennan Johnson making a difference in games as well, but then Villa, I don’t know how to call that one because they are both equally impressive.”

The attacker was brought in for £47.5 million last year, and he may now be slowly returning that investment with a string of noteworthy outings. Son is a big fan of Johnson, having praised his teammate already this season.

“That is what we need, especially the way we play. We want to play high, high intensity and who is coming from the bench has to make an impact. Brennan did and he did two amazing assists," said Son on Johnson's performance against Palace.

“I like this guy. I love this guy. I just want to help him as much as I can. Even when we start the game, I tell him, ‘just make sure you’re ready, you’ll make the difference. When you come on, you’ll make the difference,’ and that’s what we need.

“Brennan did a fantastic job and I just want to give him a big hug. The goals obviously he is missing but I am definitely sure, the way he works, working like this, the goals will come automatically, I am 100 per cent sure.”