Tottenham may be a lot closer to making another new signing than widely reported, with their target's club closing in on a replacement in the final stages of the transfer window.

Spurs sign Odobert out of the blue

Within an hour of news breaking of Tottenham's interest in then-Burnley winger Wilson Odobert, the club had confirmed the arrival of the teenager in a deal believed to be worth in excess of £25m, adding further firepower to Ange Posteoglou's frontline ahead of the new Premier League season.

The winger will not receive a work permit in time to make his debut in their Premier League opener against Leicester City, but waxed lyrical about his new club upon his arrival.

"First and foremost, Tottenham is a big club, and it’s hugely ambitious, too. I think the club and myself share the same ambitions. We’re on the same wavelength," he explained in his first Lilywhites interview.

"It’s a tough ask to come and play here against Tottenham… from the outset I was hugely impressed, by the stadium and the supporters. Now here I am as a Spurs player! I’m really up for it; to do everything I can, to fight hard, to succeed in winning the fans over, and help the club get results."

The winger is Tottenham's fourth senior summer signing following the record addition of Dominic Solanke alongside a high profile move for teenage talent Archie Gray and a return for Timo Werner on another loan deal from RB Leipzig.

More departures are expected, with Oliver Skipp on the verge of completing a move to Leicester City and both Giovani Lo Celso and Manor Solomon both up for sale. But the incomings may not be over, and now Spurs have been given the clearest indication that another signing may be imminent.

Monaco sign Vanderson replacement

That comes with French side Monaco edging ever closer to signing right back Jordan Teze from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth £9m. It comes amid rumoured Spurs interest in current Monaco right back Vanderson, with recent suggestions that Ange Postecoglou's side are even preparing a bid for the defender.

Though Vanderson still has four years left on his £49,500 per week deal in the south of France, an exit has been strongly mooted this summer.

Vanderson in Ligue 1 2023-24 Appearances 20 Starts 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 4

As per Foot Mercato [Via Sport Witness], the Rouge et Blanc now expect the departure of the defender, with Brazilian sources suggesting that the Lilywhites are preparing a 32m euro (£27.2m) offer to take him to north London.

It may not be enough to convince them to part ways with the Brazilian, with reports earlier this summer suggesting that Monaco were holding out for 40m euros (£34m), though given that they have now signed a replacement they may well be more willing to compromise.

Any potential move to Spurs would likely spell the end of Djed Spence at the club despite Postecoglou revealing that he had been impressed by the defender in pre-season and expected him to stay, with Pedro Porro clearly the Australian's first choice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.