Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign a £17 million midfielder who former boss Mauricio Pochettino wanted to bring to North London in 2019.

Spurs planning to sign new midfielder for Postecoglou

Manager Ange Postecoglou and Spurs recruitment chiefs are reportedly planning to bring in a new central midfield ace, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of some squad members in that position.

Despite his fine form at the start of 2023/2024, it is believed Spurs are now open to suitable offers for Yves Bissouma, while the out-of-favour Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is looking pretty likely to quit Tottenham and has been for quite a while.

Concerns have surrounded the former's inconsistency lately, while the latter is entering the final 12 months of his contract - giving chairman Daniel Levy precious little time to make money back off his signing in 2020.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's best league games for Tottenham this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Brighton 4-2 Tottenham 7.27 Tottenham 2-0 Fulham 7.06 Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest 6.92 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 6.90 Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth 6.77

Postecoglou's midfield could look very different by the beginning of 2024/2025, and they've got a few key targets to potentially replace the likes of Bissouma and Hojbjerg.

Indeed, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is still being eyed up by Spurs, so much so that an offer is expected in the coming weeks as the north Londoners believe they could strike a deal for as little as £35 million (TEAMtalk).

They do have alternatives to the Englishman, though, in case their intense rivalry with Chelsea becomes too much of a stumbling block in any proposed deal. Abroad, Atalanta star Ederson has been in excellent form under Gian Piero Gasperini throughout 23/24.

This has turned heads at N17, with Spurs thought to be targeting Ederson as another option to reinforce Postecoglou's midfield ahead of next season. However, it is believed Atalanta are seeking a minimum of £43 million to sell the Brazilian, with Spurs looking to bolster other areas of the squad as well.

Levy and the recruitment team will have to be clever in the way they navigate this summer window, as Postecoglou needs backing across the board.

Tottenham offered Carlos Soler deal

According to HITC, £17 million Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Carlos Soler has emerged as a potential opportunity.

The outlet claims Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Soler this summer, with the Lilywhites now made aware of his availability. The Spaniard, who's been likened to Man City legend David Silva, has struggled for consistent starting places under Luis Enrique this season - meaning he could depart the Parc des Princes.

Soler is a player who they are familiar with, as ESPN once shared that Pochettino and Spurs were planning an approach to sign Soler in 2019.

“He is the complete midfielder and can act as a (number) six, eight or 10,” former Valencia star Cuco Torres told AS (via HITC). “He has power, arrives in the box and can score.”