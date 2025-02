Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are now believed to be weighing up the possibility of selling a key player in their squad, with under-pressure head coach Ange Postecoglou and co eyeing a potential summer revamp.

Postecoglou pressure grows as Tottenham crash out of FA Cup

Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup fourth round after a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Midlands last weekend, meaning the Europa League is their only chance of winning any silverware this season.