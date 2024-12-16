Tottenham are now set to hold talks over signing a new goalkeeper for Ange Postecoglou, with their target considered the best in the division, a new report has claimed.

Tottenham back on track

Tottenham's up and down Premier League campaign continued as they thrashed Southampton 5-0, a result that ultimately saw Saints boss Russell Martin lose his job at St Mary's. Postecoglou's side were ahead inside a minute through James Maddison in what turned into a first half rout for the Lilywhites.

They scored three inside 14 minutes before taking a 5-0 lead into half time, allowing them to coast through the second half as boos rang around St Mary's.

"It was outstanding by the players", Postecoglou said after the game. "We had a tough European game away on Thursday night. We had 10 first-team players unavailable tonight and for the lads to come out with that much energy. We had to come out quickly because we knew we were going to get tired. We are asking a lot of our layers and the quality and energy showed was outstanding."

There are still concerns in north London about Postecoglou's lack of pragmatism in some games, something which means that despite having scored the second most goals in the Premier League they still sit in 10th place. But now, attention is turning towards the transfer market.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Liverpool (Home) Nottingham Forest (Away) Wolves (Home) Newcastle United (Home) Arsenal (Away)

Tottenham ready talks for new goalkeeper

That is according to CaughtOffside, who report that Spurs are now ready to open talks to sign Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor in a permanent deal.

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new no.2 goalkeeper, with Fraser Forster out of contract at the end of the current campaign and neither Brandon Austin nor Alfie Whiteman having yet made the step up to senior football with any success.

And according to the report they are eyeing a move to sign Victor, who kept a league high seven clean sheets in the Brazilian Serie A in the most recent campaign, while he also topped the goalkeeper charts in several other stats too.

It is claimed that the 28-year-old will be available for "around €9-10million" (£7m-£8m), and that Spurs are "expected to hold talks" imminently, alongside fellow Premier League giants Manchester United.

Any deal to sign the Botafogo man would likely be one that takes place in the summer however, with Ange Postecoglou already having seemingly ruled out adding another goalkeeper to his ranks despite the injury to Vicario.

"That's not going to happen [sign a free agent]. That's why we've got a squad of players here. I don't think us signing a free agent now is going to help us," he explained last month. "We're happy with what we've got."

But with Forster set to leave in a matter of months, Victor could be the man asked to step into the vacancy.