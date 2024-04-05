Ex-Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici, who now works for the club on an unofficial consultancy basis, apparently has an intriguing plan for Spurs this summer.

Paratici influence at Spurs as he sets sights on summer window

As hinted at by manager Ange Postecoglou, the Italian is still very much in the background and assisting the north Londoners when it comes to their transfer plans.

"I don't have a lot of dialogue with too many people. That's how I structure my working life, I keep these things to a minimum," said Postecoglou in January when asked about the inner workings of Tottenham.

"Obviously I know Fabio and every now and then we'll exchange messages or calls. He's a smart guy and you can see that he's got a great eye for talent but within the workings of the club and what I do, I don't have that kind of engagement. Not just with Fabio but with most people.

"It's more about what the priority is right now, this week, and my focus is on the football and the football department."

Paratici is said to be key in helping Spurs sign a striker this summer as one priority, with it believed the club are laying the groundwork to bring in a marquee new forward through the ex-Juventus chiefs network of contacts.

The 51-year-old played a key role in sealing deals for now-key stars, like Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro and others. However, attention now turns to the future, and how Paratici can further assist Tottenham's rise under Postecoglou.

His connection to Serie A has been one major help for Spurs over the last few seasons, and now they're being repeatedly linked with a move for Radu Dragusin's former teammate at Genoa, Albert Gudmundsson.

The Iceland international has bagged 11 goals and three assists in 28 Serie A starts, which has apparently alerted the north Londoners as they consider a potential move this summer.

Paratici could push Tottenham into Gudmundsson swap deal

According to Inter Live this week, Paratici could push Tottenham into a £26m Gudmundsson bid plus right-back Djed Spence to sweeten the deal.

The latter is currently on loan at Genoa, having arrived there in January after briefly returning from a half-season loan at Leeds, and it has been reported that Spence is not in Postecoglou's plans moving forward.

This could well be feasible, and it is a move which could have a happy ending for Tottenham given Gudmundsson's real quality.

“If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long,” Kevin Strootman told Il Secolo XIX newspaper (via Football Italia).

“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional."