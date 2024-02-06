Last month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, with the Reds' search for a replacement already under way.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who previously played for the Reds, has emerged as the primary candidate for the position and Liverpool are reportedly planning to make an approach, but naturally there are alternatives on the list too.

One of those is Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who's "on the radar" of the Liverpool hierarchy, as well as Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford's Thomas Frank. Postecoglou was only appointed Spurs boss last summer but he said in September that he supported Liverpool as a child and had Reds posters up on the walls of his room.

Spurs not concerned by Liverpool's Postecoglou interest

Now, speaking to Give Me Sport, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has offered an Ange Postecoglou to Liverpool update. He admits that the Australian could be targeted if things don't work out with Alonso, but the feeling at Spurs is that he's enthusiastic about the club's long-term project.

He said: "It looks to me that the logical step would be Xabi Alonso. If it wasn't Xabi Alonso, then maybe it opens it up a little bit more for the likes Ange Postecoglou. But until then, I don't think Spurs have many concerns,

"I think people will say, well he doesn't stay at many clubs for long. True, but I think that he always leaves clubs in great hands. Even in Australia, Japan, and even at Celtic, he left them dominating Scotland. He's got a job to do here at Tottenham. He's only been here for less than a season. I feel he's sort of enjoying his role here. He's part of a big transfer committee where he has the final say. He gets on well with the board and the chairman. So I don't think there are too many concerns.

"I can't say I'm 100% convinced that he would stay if Liverpool make an approach because the only person who knows that answer is Postecoglou. But I think as it stands, I don't think Spurs have got too many concerns inside the club."

Financial backing gives Postecoglou little incentive to leave

Spurs fans will likely be desperate to keep Postecoglou, who's led a team that missed out on European football entirely last season into the race for next season's Champions League. His style of play will only have enhanced that affection, with Spurs scoring the third-most goals (49) and averaging the fifth-highest possession share (59.6%) in the Premier League.

As Bridge points out, some concerns may stem from his track record of leaving clubs when a new opportunity crops up. As you can see in the table below, he had an especially short stint as the manager of Melbourne City FC in his homeland just over a decade ago, and more recently, he jumped ship from Yokohama and Celtic.

Club Joined Left Games Brisbane Roar Sept 2009 Apr 2012 84 Melbourne Apr 2012 Oct 2013 32 Australia Oct 2013 Nov 2017 49 Yokohama F Marinos Feb 2018 Jun 2021 161 Celtic Jun 2021 Jun 2023 113 Spurs Jun 2023 Ongoing 26

This case, though, is different. All of Postecoglou's previous moves were surely geared towards reaching the top of the football pyramid, and that's where he finds himself now. A January deal for centre-back Radu Dragusin, who arrived in addition to loan signing Timo Werner, has taken Spurs' net spend for the season to £128.4m, the second-highest in the Premier League, and with that level of resources, he should be able to make Spurs a title contender long-term.

From that point of view, there's little incentive to leave, and abandon his plans in North London at such an early stage.