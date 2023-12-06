Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign a promising overseas forward in January, according to an update from a reliable journalist.

Ange Postecoglou's current options

The Lilywhites have Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil as their only two natural left-winger options as it stands, and if this season has proven anything, it’s that the club desperately need to enter the market to strengthen that area of the pitch.

Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou are without Solomon due to injury at this moment in time, leaving Gil as the only available player to provide cover, and if he was to sustain a problem, the manager would have nobody else at his disposal.

Therefore, Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior has been highlighted as a potential reinforcement, with the attacker having worked his way up through his club’s various youth ranks to get promoted to their first-team where he’s so far made 22 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Iling-Junior statistics).

According to Football Insider, England’s youth international has been made a top target for the upcoming window, and with Juventus open to discussing a move due to the difficult financial situation they find themselves in, the 20-year-old could be on his way to the Premier League, more specifically, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs in pole position for Iling-Junior

Taking to X, The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella revealed that Tottenham are in pole position to sign Iling-Junior as it stands, with the hierarchy learning the price that it will take to prise him away from the Allianz Stadium in January. He wrote:

"Tottenham are leading the race for Samuel Iling-Junior. The 20-year-old winger is valued at £15.5million by Juventus. He could soon return to England having left Chelsea in 2020."

Iling-Junior's "flamboyant" style of play

Since the start of his career, Iling-Junior has posted 44 contributions (23 assists and 21 goals) in 113 appearances, showing the positive impact he can make in the final third, but he’s also capable of playing in several other areas of the pitch.

The Islington-born talent is a versatile operator having been deployed in four various positions over the grass following his arrival on the professional scene, including out wide on both the left and right flanks, alongside two roles slightly deeper in the midfield, making him a useful option to have in the building.

Position Played In Number Of Appearances Left Winger 59 Left Midfield 23 Right Winger 7 Central Midfield 1 (Data via Transfermarkt)

Sponsored by Puma, the left-footed starlet has therefore been described as a “flamboyant winger” by football scout Jacek Kulig, who also picked out his pace, athleticism, dribbling, ball control, bravery as strengths, which could suit Postecoglou’s attacking style of play.

Finally, Iling-Junior also shares the same representative, CAA Base Ltd, as Son Heung-Min, Pedro Porro, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison and Richarlison (Tottenham agents), so this existing connection that his management already have to the club could give them a small advantage in January.