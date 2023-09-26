Highlights Tottenham have received an injury update on Brennan Johnson after the North London derby.

Ivan Perisic has suffered an ACL injury, adding to Tottenham's list of long-term absentees, while James Maddison's issue is not thought to be serious.

Giovani Lo Celso meanwhile is making good progress recovering from a thigh injury.

Tottenham Hotspur have now been provided with an update on the injury Brennan Johnson suffered against Arsenal in Sunday's North London derby.

What's the latest Tottenham injury news?

Johnson was not the only player who sustained an issue in Sunday's game, with James Maddison being forced off after going in for a challenge with Jorginho, but he left the ground without the need for crutches or an ice pack, indicating the injury isn't too serious.

Ivan Perisic has now been ruled out for what is likely to be a considerable length of time, having picked up an ACL injury in his right knee, and the Croatia international joins the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur on the list of long-term absentees.

There are indications that Giovani Lo Celso is making decent progress towards a return from a thigh injury, with Ange Postecoglou saying on September 15th: "Gio is still working his way back. He had a session with us yesterday, but we won't rush him back. It was just good that he got through the session, and the plan now is to reintegrate him."

However, the Tottenham manager may be a little more concerned by the hamstring injury Johnson picked up against Arsenal, with Football London reporting he could be ruled out for up to six weeks depending on the severity of the issue. It is thought the Wales international only suffered from a tight hamstring, rather than a more serious injury, but he is set to undergo scans this week to determine the extent of the problem.

Spurs will be hoping the 22-year-old is back in contention ahead of the October international break, and he could return to the side for the trip to Luton Town on October 7th if it is only a low grade strain.

However, if it is more serious than first feared, the forward may not be able to return until after the international break, and in the worst-case scenario he may not be ready to make his comeback until the away clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in November.

Did Brennan Johnson play well against Arsenal?

Postecoglou put his faith in the Welshman by starting him for the trip to the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, but he did not have the best of games in front of goal, missing two big chances, the highest number of any player on the pitch.

It could be viewed as a positive that the former Nottingham Forest man was getting in the right positions on Sunday, in what was a high-pressure game, but Postecoglou will be hoping he can be a little bit more clinical going forward.

Having been lauded as "unbelievable" by former manager Sabri Lamouchi, the winger certainly has the potential to be a long-term success in north London, and he performed well in the Premier League last season, scoring eight goals in his debut campaign. As such, Postecoglou will be hoping the injury is nothing serious, allowing Johnson to continue his development with Spurs at the earliest opportunity.