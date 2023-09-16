Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a fresh approach for a player they were keen on signing in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are now readying a fresh approach for a player Ange Postecoglou was keen on signing in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With Harry Kane departing to join Bayern Munich back in the summer, Tottenham could look at bringing in a new forward, and Celtic's Daizen Maeda has now been named as a potential option, alongside Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney.

Gent forward Gift Orban was of interest to Spurs in the previous window, and scouts were "convinced" the club should have signed the 21-year-old, but the €30m (£26m) asking price proved to be prohibitive, with Spurs being "scared off" at the end of the summer.

However, Orban remains keen on the move, and plans to prove he would justify a £26m outlay ahead of the January transfer window, at which point he is hoping he is able to leave the Belgian Pro League and join a top club.

As yet, it is unclear whether the Lilywhites would be willing to reignite their interest in the Gent star, but Football Insider report there is one summer target they are already considering a return for, with Conor Gallagher reemerging as an option.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of the midfielder, and are now readying a new approach, having seen their deadline day deal blocked by Chelsea, but the Blues could be willing to change their stance in the January transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are now well-stocked in central midfield, with Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu all heading to Stamford Bridge, meaning Gallagher's future at the club could be in doubt.

A potential exit for the Englishman will be dictated by the financial situation at Chelsea, who would consider a sale if the right offer were to arrive, as his departure would be recorded as pure profit for Financial Fair Play reasons.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

Former Spurs man Jermaine Jenas has made it clear he is a big fan of the Chelsea midfielder, saying: “I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher. He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game.

“He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances."

Not only is the England international a threat on the front foot, but he is also very much capable of pitching in defensively, ranking in the 94th percentile for blocks, and the 77th percentile for tackles and interceptions per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

The only concern over signing the central midfielder is that Chelsea are likely to hold out for a huge asking price, with talkSPORT revealing the Blues slapped a £50m price tag on him back in the summer, amid interest from West Ham United.

The 23-year-old is yet to justify that sort of outlay, having amassed just three goals and one assist in 35 Premier League games last season, but he could still be a good addition if Spurs were able to negotiate a lower fee with their rivals.