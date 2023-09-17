Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new striker following the departure of Harry Kane, with Ivan Toney and Daizen Maeda being potential targets.

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham's manager, has familiarity with Maeda from their time together at Celtic Park and is considering a reunion.

Maeda's versatility and physicality make him an attractive option, but there is a risk involved given his lack of experience in a major European league.

Tottenham Hotspur have now identified a new attacking target ahead of the January transfer window, and he is a player that Ange Postecoglou knows very well...

Are Tottenham signing a striker?

Tottenham could be in the market for a new striker in January, following the departure of Harry Kane in the summer, and they have been named as potential suitors for Ivan Toney, with Brentford resigned to losing the forward, who they value at £80m.

However, if Spurs are unwilling to match that huge asking price, there are other targets in mind, with it being revealed that scouts are "convinced" the club should have signed Gent's Gift Orban in the summer, which indicates they could renew their interest.

Postecoglou may also end up keeping the faith in Richarlison in attack, with the Brazilian breaking his duck and scoring the crucial equalising goal against Sheffield United yesterday afternoon, after failing to score in his previous four Premier League games.

Richarlison will need to continue his current trajectory if he is to keep his place in the side after the January transfer window, especially considering Postecoglou is now looking at new attacking options, namely Celtic forward Daizen Maeda.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are now keeping close tabs on Maeda, with Postecoglou mulling over a reunion with his former player, who he spent time working with during his time at Celtic Park.

The 25-year-old's versatility is attractive to Postecoglou, as he is capable of playing on both sides, as well as through the middle, having featured at centre-forward on 66 occasions throughout his career up to this point.

The Japan international has caught the eye due to his "relentless engine and willingness to press", with Spurs now exploring the conditions of a move, and it is believed that Celtic would be looking to hold out for a minimum of £25m to sanction his departure.

How good is Daizen Maeda?

Shaun Ontong, who was a part of Postecoglou's coaching staff at Yokohama F. Marinos has lauded the Japanese winger for his engine, telling KEEPUP:

"It’s not just his speed but what impresses me so much physically with Daizen is his ability to repeat speeds, repeat sprints. A lot of quick players can make one quick burst and then they need time to recover and go again. His ability to do that and do it again, again and even in the 80th, 90th minute he is still doing it. It’s just incredible."

Considering Postecoglou's sides are known for pressing aggressively, the Celtic star could be a perfect fit at Tottenham, and he is also very much capable of finding the back of the net, scoring eight goals in 31 Scottish Premiership games last term.

During the 2021 J1 League season, the former Yokohama F. Marinos man weighed in with 23 goals in 36 appearances, indicating he could also be deployed as a striker.

Maeda is clearly an extremely versatile player, but it would be a risk to bring him to north London for a fee of over £25m, considering he is yet to prove himself in a major European league.