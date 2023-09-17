Highlights Tottenham Hotspur scouts were impressed by Gent striker Gift Orban and could make a renewed approach to sign him in the winter transfer window.

Tottenham considered a move for Orban in the summer but were deterred by Gent's asking price of over £26m.

Orban has a strong track record of scoring goals, with 45 goals in 55 professional appearances, and could potentially develop into one of the Premier League's top strikers in the future.

Tottenham Hotspur scouts were left wowed by a striker in the summer transfer window, and the club could make a renewed approach to sign him this winter, according to a report.

Will Tottenham sign a striker?

With Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich in a £100m deal back in the summer, Tottenham should have the funds to bring in new attacking options in the January transfer window, and they have recently been linked with Celtic forward Daizen Maeda.

Spurs are exploring the conditions for a move, and it is believed the Scottish Premiership side are set to hold out for a fee of over £25m if they are to sanction his departure, but there are alternative options in mind, including Brentford's Ivan Toney.

In the summer, the Lilywhites were linked with a whole host of different strikers, with an approach being made for Lille's Jonathan David, while they were also considering making an offer for Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, and Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku.

Ultimately, Ange Postecoglou's only addition at striker was 19-year-old Alejo Veliz, with the manager keeping the faith in Richarlison during the early stages of the campaign, and the Brazilian finally got off the mark against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

However, a report from Het Laatste Nieuws has now revealed that Tottenham considered a move for Gent striker Gift Orban, with club scouts "convinced" they should have signed him, but the deal ultimately did not transpire (via Sport Witness).

Gent set their asking price at over €30m (£26m), which dissuaded potential suitors from making a move at the end of the summer transfer window, including Spurs and Fulham, and the 21-year-old remained in the Belgian Pro League.

The forward had been hoping to secure a big move away, publicly making it clear he wanted to leave, but his price tag meant he was considered a risky signing, and he is now tasked with proving himself in Belgium before moving to a top club.

While Tottenham backed away from a move in the summer, Sport Witness speculate their stance could change in a future window.

How good is Gift Orban?

Football Talent scout Jacek Kulig has given an overview of the youngster's various talents, lauding him for his "electric pace & acceleration", while also branding him a "superb finisher, which is evidenced by his record in front of goal throughout his career so far.

In 55 professional appearances, the Nigerian has scored a remarkable 45 goals, while also providing nine assists, which indicates he could now be ready to take the next step in his career and sign for a club the size of Spurs.

It would undoubtedly be a risk to shell out over £26m on a player unproven in a major European league, but the Gent star has displayed a real knack for finding the back of the net in the early stages of his career.

Considering he is very young, Orban is not a ready-made replacement for Kane, but if he continues his current trajectory, he could go on to be one of the Premier League's best strikers in a few years time.