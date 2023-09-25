Tottenham Hotspur are now set to one of their key players a new contract, and he is keen to stay due to the impact new manager Ange Postecoglou has made at the club, according to a recent report.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Although the January transfer window is still a long way off, Tottenham have already started to identify potential targets, and they are now eyeing a surprise move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele, who has not made the best of starts in France.

However, Spurs will have to do battle for the Frenchman's signature with Arsenal and West Ham United, with their London rivals also being credited with an interest, and they may also have to fend off competition from elsewhere for Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also made it clear they are interested in signing the England international, who is prepared to leave the Bees soon, as he bids to make his return this winter, and Brentford would be willing to sanction his departure for a fee of £60m.

Not only are the Lilywhites keen on new attacking options in January, but they are also looking to tie down one of their key players to a new deal, with Football Insider reporting they are now ready to break their wage structure to offer fresh terms to Son Heung-Min.

Tottenham are set to activate the one-year extension in their captain's contract, prolonging his stay at the club until 2026, and they are then prepared to offer him a bumper new deal, which is likely to include a "huge" pay rise.

Son is now regarded as the main man at Spurs, after Harry Kane opted to move to Bayern Munich in the summer, and they are keen for him to extend his stay in north London, which he is more than happy to do.

The 31-year-old has been particularly impressed with Postecoglou since he arrived from Celtic back in the summer, and he is keen to be a part of the project the manager is implementing at the club, indicating he will be willing to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Is Son Heung-Min staying at Tottenham?

All the signs indicate the forward is willing to sign a new deal, which is very good news for Tottenham, especially considering he was made club captain in the summer, with Postecoglou praising his "leadership qualities."

Not only that, but the South Korea international has been fantastic for Spurs ever since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, and he has now reached the 150-goal mark, after a very impressive start to the Premier League season.

The former Leverkusen man has scored five goals in his opening six league games, most recently impressing against Arsenal in the North London Derby, in which he received an 8.6 Sofascore match rating, the highest of any player.

Having been lauded as "incredible" by members of the media, it is great news that Son is in line for a new deal, and Tottenham will be hoping he is willing to commit his long-term future to the club.