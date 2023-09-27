Tottenham Hotspur could be set to lose a "sensational" player in the January transfer window, with a big European club now keen, according to a report.

Which Tottenham players are leaving in January?

There are a number of Tottenham players that were expected to leave in the summer, who could be on the move in the January transfer window, with back-up goalkeeper Hugo Lloris set to depart on a free transfer, as his contract expires next summer.

Spurs are also plotting to sell Eric Dier, who has not featured in the Premier League so far this season, and the expectation is they revisit a move for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo to replace him, having been keen on the defender throughout the summer.

Another player who has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the midfielder mainly being utilised as a substitute up to this point, and Football Insider reports he is set to leave in January.

A move in January is "by far the most likely outcome" for the Dane, who is no longer part of the Lilywhites' first-choice 11, and Corriere della Sera have now revealed that Juventus are keen on a move (via Sport Witness).

The Italian giants looked at signing the central midfielder in the summer, and they made contact with Tottenham over an exchange deal involving Arthur Melo, but were unable to get a deal over the line.

However, the Serie A side could revisit a move for the 28-year-old in the January transfer window, having placed him on their shortlist alongside Khephren Thuram, but the Spurs ace is their first-choice option.

The Turin club believe the former Bayern Munich man is better suited, and they want him for his "essence of personality", so it appears as though a move this January could be on the cards, considering Juventus clearly value him very highly.

With the Denmark international's contract not due to expire until 2025, Tottenham will be able to hold out for a fee, and Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntol is now tasked with agreeing a deal.

Is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaving Tottenham?

At this stage of his career, the Copenhagen-born midfielder is unlikely to be happy being a second-string option, particularly considering he has been a key player for the Lilywhites ever since his arrival, making 35 Premier League appearances last term.

However, Postecoglou has been justified in selecting other players in midfield, given that Spurs have made a solid start to the campaign, and Yves Bissouma has impressed, averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.45 in the league, the third-highest in the squad.

Pape Matar Sarr is not lagging too far behind Bissouma either, having also put in some solid performances in the opening stages of the campaign, so at this stage, you could say it makes sense for Tottenham to sanction Hojbjerg's departure in January.

Having been lauded as "sensational" by members of the media, it is clear that Hojbjerg may well go on and be a success somewhere else, but he has fallen down the pecking order, and a sale could be best for all parties.