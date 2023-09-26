Tottenham Hotspur scouts have been left impressed by a "really fast" striker they watched in action last week, according to a report.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham did not end up bringing in a direct replacement for Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, with Ange Postecoglou opting to keep the faith in Richarlison, but they could make a move for a new striker in January, if the latest reports are to be believed.

Spurs are said to be considering a move for Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, having been keeping track of his progress in the Serie A since arriving in the summer, but they will need to fork out approximately £40m to test the Italian club's resolve.

Ivan Toney has also emerged as a target for the Lilywhites, having outlined his desire to leave Brentford in the January transfer window, and the Bees would not stand in his way, as long as their £60m asking price is matched. There are a number of Premier League clubs circling for Toney, including rivals Chelsea, with TEAMtalk revealing the Blues are set to bring in a new striker in January, and they have also identified Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez as an option.

Mauricio Pochettino may have to do battle with his former club, however, as Tottenham recently sent scouts to run the rule over the striker in Feyenoord's fiery Eredivisie clash with Ajax, which ended up being suspended due to crowd unrest. 90min report that scouts from a number of clubs were in attendance, including Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea, and they were very impressed with what they saw, as the Mexican scored twice and provided an assist before the game was brought to a halt around the hour mark.

The 22-year-old committed his long-term future to Feyenoord in August, penning a new contract to extend his stay at the Dutch club until 2027, but it remains to be seen whether his head would be turned amid widespread interest from the Premier League and across Europe.

How good is Santiago Gimenez?

Former Liverpool man Dirk Kuyt has described the forward as "really fast", so it is clear that his pace is one of his key qualities, but he is also an exceptional goalscorer, as displayed by his phenomenal record in front of net over the past year.

The Mexico international has averaged 0.74 non-penalty goals per 90, which places him in the 98th percentile when compared to his positional peers playing at a similar level, and he has been particularly impressive in front of goal so far this season.

In five Eredivisie games, the former CD Cruz Azul man has scored six goals, and that is without including the two goals he picked up against Ajax at the weekend, given that the game was suspended in the second half.

Although it must be taken into account that Gimenez is still yet to prove himself in one of Europe's top leagues, his performances have been very impressive, especially considering he is just 22-years-old, and Tottenham should consider a January approach.