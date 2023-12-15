After sealing new and improved terms for star left-back Destiny Udogie, Tottenham are now rumoured to be preparing another "huge" new contract offer.

Spurs confirm Udogie deal

Earlier this week, in some good news for manager Ange Postecoglou, the north Londoners moved to secure Udogie and tie him down till 2030. Spurs confirmed a new deal for their star left-back on Tuesday, with the former Udinese starlet putting pen to paper on a seven-year extension.

Udogie's been nothing short of a revelation this season, making 14 league appearances under Postecoglou who now appears to view the 21-year-old as a key player. He would've featured even more if not for an ankle injury and suspension earlier in the campaign, and Spurs' head coach is absolutely thrilled that the Italy international has committed to the club long-term.

"Really pleased with Destiny signing obviously," said Postecoglou on Udogie's new contract.

"This is the first phase of us trying to build something and the core of the group is fairly young and new to the Premier League. Destiny committing to us is an endorsement of what he sees as a good place for his future. It's his first year in the Premier League, he's adapting to a new role.

"He understands that, he's a willing worker in trying to improve himself but he's also made an impact, which is the big thing for us. Great to have him commit to the club long-term. It's something we want to continue to build on and hopefully keep the core of this group together for the coming years to build something special."

Following Spurs' big boost with Udogie's commitment, there are now reports that the Lilywhites aren't done there, as Postecoglou, chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Johan Lange look to build a winning culture for the future.

Spurs preparing "huge" Son new contract offer

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, star forward and club captain and Son Heung-min is next in line to be rewarded for his fine form.

The South Korea international has thrived both centrally and out wide under Postecoglou this season. He's scarcely recognisable from his damp 2022/2023 campaign, with Son's latest performance against Newcastle highlighting his true importance to the Spurs cause.

Now, as per O'Rourke, Tottenham are preparing a "huge" new contract for Son and the player himself is keen to commit the rest of his career to the club. Postecoglou's side would initially trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract, but it's believed they're ready to open talks over a brand new deal thereafter.

The 31-year-old's current terms run till 2025, and Spurs are very eager to make sure he stays beyond that point. Son is crucial to Tottenham beyond just his quality, as Postecoglou recently emphasised him embracing the new leadership role as captain.

Son Heung-min's detailed attacking stats - 2023/2024 (via SofaScore) Scoring frequency - every 134 minutes Shots per game - 2.4 Shots on target per game - 1.3 Big chances missed - 2 Left foot goals - 3 Right foot goals - 7

"He’s taken over a leadership role within the group, and he’s taken to that really well," said Postecoglou on Son.

"He's embraced the extra responsibility, both in and around the culture here but also during games when we’ve needed him to step up."