TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has had his say after hearing about a decision from chairman Daniel Levy at Tottenham this week.

Spurs flying under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs, it's safe to say, have been rejuvenated by manager Ange Postecoglou's arrival last summer.

The north Londoners are now playing a brand of football more in-keeping with Spurs' philosophies, and it's a style of play which has captured the hearts of supporters throughout 2023/2024.

Tottenham's imperious form going forward has catapulted them into a top-four battle with Unai Emery's Aston Villa, with both sides set to face off against each other this weekend in what will be an all-important game in the race for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham's last five Premier League results Date Spurs 3-1 Crystal Palace 2nd March Spurs 1-2 Wolves 17th February Spurs 2-1 Brighton 10th February Everton 2-2 Spurs 3rd February Spurs 3-2 Brentford 31st January

There is plenty to be optimistic about at N17 right now, so much so that Levy and the Spurs board made the unpopular call to raise season ticket prices for next season by six per cent.

This was met with backlash from supporters, with the official fans group releasing a statement expressing their serious disappointment.

“We oppose any Season Ticket increase and the removal or reduction of Senior concessions, both of which are also opposed by the Fan Advisory Board," wrote the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust.

“THST Board members met with the club on February 21 when we were presented with the Season Ticket proposals for the first time. During this meeting, we disagreed on several areas and as a result of our input, changes were made.

“We do, however, remain hugely disappointed to see Season Tickets increase by six per cent.”

While optimism surrounds Tottenham's season, with their appeal growing to Europe's finest talents like Lucas Bergvall as well, a six per cent increase in season ticket costs could price some supporters out of match days.

Agbonlahor bemused after Levy decision to hike Tottenham ticket prices

That is echoed by talkSPORT's Agbonlahor, with Levy criticised for raising ticket costs at Tottenham despite their serious improvement under Postecoglou. The Englishman says that the north Londoners need to start "winning trophies" before hiking prices.

“What I don’t like is money is tough for people out there, I’ve got friends in London who can’t even get on the property ladder, it’s ridiculous prices in London,” the former Aston Villa striker said.

“You go there and do your food shop, ridiculous prices. The bills are going up. People use their spare money, die-hard fans, to go and watch games and you’re putting the prices up. This might price certain people out of their budget.

“Like you say, such a rich club not winning any trophies as well, yes the football is better, it’s exciting football. But hang on, maybe start winning some trophies Spurs before you start throwing up a six per cent rise.”