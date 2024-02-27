Sky Sports pundit and former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Ange Postecoglou may personally look to make a big Spurs signing this summer.

Spurs linked with new defender signing

Despite their defence being much improved on last season in terms of quality, it remains the case that Postecoglou is keen on a further defensive reshuffle.

Radu Dragusin put pen to paper on a £25 million move from Genoa last month, but Tottenham apparently want another centre-back after the Romanian. They've been linked with a fair few options, like Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite, while there is a belief that Spurs want a full-back alternative to Pedro Porro as well.

Indeed, Udinese starlet Festy Ebosele and Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters are said to be attracting interest from N17 in that regard - with the club's ex-scout Bryan King even urging them to make a move for the former.

“It could be useful to have some cover on the right because they are pretty strong down the left," said King to Tottenham News.

"He sounds like he is the right player to bring in. He is a good age, he has got enough Italian connections at the club with Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario, so I imagine it would be easy for him to settle in.

“By the sound of his pedigree, he sounds like someone who could stand in for Pedro Porro and give Tottenham more depth in their squad. I think this signing would be a good idea.”

If these recent reports are anything to go by, then Tottenham supporters could expect more stars at the back to come in after Micky van de Ven last summer and Dragusin in the winter.

Robinson backs Ange to personally seek centre-back signing

Going back to the centre-back area, Sky pundit Robinson has backed suggestions Spurs could bring in a new name there, and he believes a fresh central defensive option is something Postecoglou will seek at Tottenham.

“Davies is a great option to have because he can play as a centre-half as well. But that area, the back for, is something that I think he will look at," said Robinson.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace (home) March 2nd Aston Villa (away) March 10th Luton Town (away) March 16th Fulham (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd

“Dragusin’s a great signing. We haven’t seen anything of him, just coming off the bench, but the partnership of Romero and Van de Ven is clearly his first choice. If there is an injury or suspension in that area then Dragusin will come into that. So those three, if you’re going to go through a season, I think he will potentially add another for strength and depth next season.”

Of all the options that we believe could be most realistic in this sense, perhaps young Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori could be an astute choice. The 21-year-old, who's been linked with a move to north London, can operate as both a centre-back and left-back - so would also provide cover behind Destiny Udogie. He's also valued at just £26 million.