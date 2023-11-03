Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to appoint a new key man behind-the-scenes figure, according to an update from a reliable journalist.

Tottenham's board changes

Back in April, Fabio Paratici resigned from his position and was soon followed out of the exit door by Gretar Steinsson, who left his role as performance director two months later, so there has been plenty of change in the recruitment department, but arguably for the better.

The Lilywhites have started making some really exciting additions, most recently in the form of Johan Lange, who started his work as the club’s new technical director this week, but there is another off-field figure who is set to follow in his footsteps and make the move from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Football Insider days ago reported that Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou had entered advanced talks with the Midlands outfit’s head of recruitment, Rob Mackenzie, as they hope to create a reunion between him and Lange, and he has a great backlog of experience.

Since the start of his career, the 38-year-old has carried out senior roles at Leicester City, Derby County and OH Leuven, not to mention that he previously had a spell at Spurs as a scout (Transfermarkt - Mackenzie profile), and if the following update is to be believed, he’s now expected to return for a second time.

Spurs complete deal to recruit Rob Mackenzie

Taking to X, The Daily Telegraph's Matt Law confirmed that Tottenham have agreed a switch for Mackenzie, who will begin his new role within the next seven days.

"Rob Mackenzie has left Aston Villa and will join Tottenham as chief scout next week - linking back up with Johan Lange, who has made the same move. Mackenzie has worked at Tottenham before in the past."

Spurs’ excellent start to the new top-flight campaign, which has seen them win eight and draw two of their opening ten fixtures, highlights that they aren’t in desperate need of signing several fresh faces at the beginning of next year, but they are still being linked with candidates who they have their eye on ahead of January.

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is of interest to Postecoglou who is hoping to reunite with his former talisman, as well as Al-Ittihad’s Jota, as per the same outlet, with the winger having fallen out of favour since his big-money move to Saudi Arabia over the summer.

During his first spell at the club, the incoming scout was responsible for helping identify the likes of Son Heung-Min and Kieran Trippier, with the former now being the captain and the latter going on to have a hugely successful career, so he’s shown the calibre of players that he’s capable of picking.

With Tottenham being very data driven when it comes to identifying targets, Mackenzie’s arrival should be a match made in heaven for both parties, and this looks to be the start of a very exciting new era for supporters.