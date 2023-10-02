Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to go all out in a three-way battle to bring a new striker to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Since the summer transfer window has closed, Spurs have been linked with plenty of moves for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but there have also been a couple of exit rumours.

In N17, Eric Dier is reportedly considering an exit having attracted interest from AS Roma where he’s supposedly tempted to form a reunion with Jose Mourinho, whilst Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also looking for a way out having been unhappy with his lack of game so far this season under Ange Postecoglou.

At the Feyenoord Stadium, Santiago Gimenez was a player to have been linked with a move to the capital before the deadline where chiefs are claimed to have held a meeting with his representative which led to them planning to submit an offer for the centre-forward.

Whilst a deal for the 22-year-old failed to come to fruition, 90min have revealed that the Lilywhites recently sent scouts to watch the Mexico international live in action as they set their sights on a second swoop at the start of the new year, though they are set to face stiff competition from two of their biggest rivals in the top-flight.

Are Tottenham signing Santiago Gimenez?

According to Spanish reports, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea have now all expressed their interest in a move for Gimenez ahead of the transfer window in January.

The Premier League’s three giants are “set to battle” to secure the services of the attacker at the beginning of 2024 after all seemingly making contact, with landing a new striker the “number one priority” for all of his admirers.

Despite Alejo Veliz arriving over the summer from Rosario Central, Postecoglou is believed to view Feyenoord’s prized asset as a direct, long-term replacement for Harry Kane.

Since putting pen to paper at Feyenoord from CD Cruz Azul last summer, Gimenez has 38 involvements (33 goals and five assists) to his name in 53 appearances, with his extremely prolific form in the final third having already seen him dubbed a “Mexican Machine” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Arne Slot’s £13k-per-week earner has also recorded a total of 31 shots so far this season which is more than any other of his fellow teammates in the Eredivisie, via FBRef, highlighting his desire to find the back of the net, even if the end product isn’t always there.

Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed ace also has the ability to operate out wide on the right wing alongside his usual role when leading the line through the middle, so his versatility is likely to be yet another attractive attribute to the boss alongside the threat he poses to the opposition, making this a no-brainer of a deal to pursue should the opportunity present itself.