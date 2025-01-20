Tottenham Hotspur scouts have been tracking a young striker who has been taking Ligue 1 by storm this season, according to a new report.

Tottenham defeated at Everton as more injuries mount

Tottenham's poor run of form in the Premier League continued at the weekend as they were beaten 3-2 by struggling Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees soared into a 3-0 lead before the break thanks to goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Iliman Ndiaye, and an own-goal from Archie Gray.

Dejan Kulusevski and former Everton star Richarlison pulled back late goals for Ange Postecoglou's side, but it was too little too late as they sunk to a seventh defeat in nine top flight games.

"It is a difficult result," Postecoglou said after the game. "We struggled to really get in the game in the first half and that gave Everton and momentum. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb but the players certainly tried to claw the game back but we just fell short."

On top of the loss, Spurs also recently confirmed that star striker Dominic Solanke, who wasn't involved against Everton, is now set for a few weeks on the sidelines having picked up a knee injury in training.

"It was just him trying to shoot and twisting his knee. It's just one of those things that, unfortunately, we're going through at the moment," explained Postecoglou. "We'll get the full extent of it. We're hoping that it is not too serious, but it will certainly keep him out for a few weeks."

Spurs watching Guessand

To cover Solanke, Tottenham could dip into the transfer market. According to TeamTALK, the club's scouts have been tracking highly-rated OGC Nice forward Evann Guessand, and are now ready to step up their interest this month.

The 23-year-old, who can play as both a striker and a winger, has scored eight goals and produced four assists in 18 Ligue 1 games for Nice this season, helping put the Eaglets firmly in the race for Champions League football next term.

TeamTALK report that Nice are considering offers of around £20 million for Guessand, which would put him firmly within Tottenham's budget.

Guessand, who represents the Ivory Coast, has previously described himself as a "proper striker".

"My father, Hervé, was also a striker, but I am less of a classic number 9 than him," he told Nice's website. "I went to Lausanne as a centre-forward, but I feel comfortable in all the forward positions. In fact, I was originally trained as a winger, and it was only when I grew in stature that I moved into the middle.

"It's not pretentious, but I'm naturally confident. I know my abilities, I know that I can be decisive. I was last season and I hope to be decisive again this season."