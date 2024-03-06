A club are expecting their star striker to leave this summer, coming after a claim that Tottenham could look to sign him for Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Spurs set sights on Harry Kane replacement

While Spurs want to add a new winger to their ranks in the next transfer window, according to reliable media sources like Evening Standard reporter Dan Kilpatrick, the north Londoners are also said to be contemplating an out-and-out replacement for club-record goalscorer Harry Kane.

Postecoglou's side have coped very well in their first full season without Kane, who completed a blockbuster move to Bayern Munich last summer, but it is believed they could look to bring in a natural number nine despite Richarlison's exceptional form recently.

Following a difficult first 16 months in north London, the Brazilian has come into his own, but that hasn't stopped Spurs from being linked with Brentford striker Ivan Toney among other centre-forward options.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd

As well as Toney, the likes of Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez and Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy have been mentioned as potential summer targets in recent months.

In terms of the latter, he's a very interesting option, as his contract is widely rumoured to contain a very affordable and tantalising £15 million release clause.

The Guinea international, as a result, could emerge as one of Europe's most sought-after strikers later in the year. Tottenham could well be in the mix for Guirassy among a host of other clubs, with journalist Dean Jones telling GiveMeSport that technical director Johan Lange might try to steal him away from Stuttgart.

Guirassy has bagged 20 league goals so far this season, a stat made all the more impressive by the fact he was injured for a period and also jetted off to AFCON.

Stuttgart anticipating Guirassy exit this summer

As per Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, taking to X, Stuttgart are anticipating Guirassy's departure with a decision expected in the next couple of months.

The 27-year-old is a real one to watch it would seem, with Plettenberg also shedding light on his dressing-room personality which could be appealing to Postecoglou at Tottenham.

"He is very strong physically," said Plettenberg to Sky Germany.

"He knows how to score and he is known as a leading figure in the dressing room."

If Spurs do end up making a move for the player, Guirassy's leadership qualities could be a real plus point alongside his obvious goal threat, making this one to watch.