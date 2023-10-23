Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a takeover by Sheikh Jassim, and a reliable journalist has now shared what he’s heard on a deal possibly taking place in the Premier League.

Will ENIC sell Spurs?

Back in 2001, ENIC Group bought a stake in the club from Alan Sugar and have been at the helm alongside Daniel Levy ever since, but with supporters having previously protested for both parties to walk away, the future of the hierarchy has often been uncertain.

The Lilywhites chairman has, in the past, admitted that whilst he’s not actively looking to do business, that he would be willing to sell a stake in the club if the right offer was to come along, therefore alerting potential suitors that there could be an opportunity up for grabs.

According to The Mirror, Jassim could turn his attention to Ange Postecoglou’s side having pulled out of the race to make an investment in Manchester United, but despite recent rumours, the following news would appear to shut down any claims that the businessman has his eye on tabling a proposal to the outfit in N17.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Jassim taking over Tottenham?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs shared a takeover update on Tottenham and commented on the club’s links to Jassim:

"There's been links with Spurs and Inter. And again, I'm told that at this stage, there's been no discussions for either of those clubs either. So there's no guarantee that Sheikh Jassim has a burning hole in his pocket to buy a football club.

"Sources indicate that this was about Manchester United, rather than finding a club, and if Qatar therefore are to invest in another big club, through whatever means, I'm not convinced that it will be specifically Nine Two Foundation and Sheikh Jassim."

Whilst Tottenham supporters previously wanted to see the back of ENIC and Levy, Postecoglou has certainly improved the club’s form on the pitch since taking to the dugout, which has most definitely eased the pressure of the board who had come under criticism for poor performances in the past.

In the league alone, Spurs have won six and drawn two of their opening eight fixtures and are one of only two teams, alongside North London rivals Arsenal, to remain unbeaten in the division, and here is how their first group of matches have played out so far:

Tottenham - Victories Tottenham - Draws Manchester United (2-0) Brentford (2-2) Bournemouth (2-0) Arsenal (2-2) Burnley (5-2) Sheffield United (2-1) Liverpool (2-1) Luton Town (1-0)

Due to the remarkable start to the season, Jassim or any potential investor taking to the helm isn’t a necessity, but the increased funds that would be available could certainly help the club to be more competitive in the market when it comes to the boss securing his first choice transfer targets over his rivals in the top-flight. So, whilst there isn't any activity now, this could be one to watch in the near future.