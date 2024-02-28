Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson believes Tottenham could strike an "easy" deal for a 22-year-old star this summer.

Spurs identify new midfielder as priority signing

Going by the plethora of recent reports out of N17, Spurs seem to have identified the signing of a new midfielder as one of their priorities.

Indeed, Juventus star Adrien Rabiot, Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Everton's James Garner - plus Atalanta duo Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners - are all midfielders linked with moves to Tottenham from the past fortnight.

Gallagher in particular is a big name to be repeatedly mentioned, but despite the player's contract running out in 2025, his status as a star player for Mauricio Pochettino has prompted Chelsea to demand a big fee regardless (Ben Jacobs).

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace (home) March 2nd Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th

The England international could also still sign a new deal, which would effectively put an end to any hope of Tottenham prising him away from Stamford Bridge. This is why cheaper and potentially more attainable alternatives are being mentioned, like Garner, who apparently fits the midfield profile Spurs are looking for.

"Garner is probably a Gallagher alternative that Tottenham might look at," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport recently.

"Obviously, it's very early days to be analysing the summer transfer window. We know that Tottenham are still waiting to see if Conor Gallagher does become available because there is a feeling still that he might and the longer that contract situation goes on, the longer they will believe that something might be able to happen. But if Conor Gallagher does end up signing a contract extension, they need to have a list of names they immediately turn to. And I guess James Garner kind of fits the profile somewhat so yeah, an interesting one to look out for."

Commenting on the links to Garner, pundit and former Spurs keeper Robinson has given his take.

Robinson thinks Tottenham could strike "easy" Garner move

Speaking to Tottenham News this week, the Sky regular believes Spurs could strike an "easy" move for Garner due to Everton's struggles with FFP right now.

“He’s stood out in a struggling Everton side. I think he’s played particularly well this season. But you look at the Tottenham side, you look at the way that they play, and you question where he would fit into that side," said Robinson.

“Whether he would be deployed as an attacking midfielder or whether he would sit, I know that he can do both, but then you look at the players that they’ve got and do you see him as an improvement to the squad? The Garner one could be an easy one to do due to Everton’s predicament with the FFP.

“That’s definitely one to watch, but I just don’t see where he fits into this Spurs starting XI."