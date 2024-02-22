It is believed a "world-class" Tottenham star may now reassess his future at the club after recent developments.

Spurs stars rejuvenated by Postecoglou's arrival

Manager Ange Postecoglou's season has been a success so far overall, despite the Lilywhites failing to clinch major silverware for another campaign.

The Australian's arrival from Celtic last summer brought an entertaining brand of high-intensity football with it, and that style has won over plenty of admirers in both the fan base and punditry panels. Postecoglou has also rejuvenated certain members of the squad, like midfielder Yves Bissouma as one example, while full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are thriving in his new-look Spurs system.

Tottenham's upcoming league fixtures Date Crystal Palace March 2nd Aston Villa March 10th Fulham March 16th Luton Town March 30th West Ham April 2nd

Perhaps the biggest success story of them all, though, has been winger Son Heung-min. Last season was one to forget for the South Korea international, who couldn't hit the heights of previous years. Son shared the 2022 Golden Boot with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, but mustered just 10 goals over 36 league appearances last season.

Lacklustre numbers by his standard, Son has already surpassed that tally by over 23/24, despite being absent for a large period during the Asia Cup.

“Maybe the nation he plays for works against him but I think he’s a world-class player," said Postecoglou on Son.

“You look at his record in the Premier League, the toughest league in the world, his goal contributions irrespective of how the team’s gone through the time he’s been here have always been right up there.

“Even this year, before he left, I think he was probably the best attacking player in the competition, just my opinion obviously. Certainly he’d be up there. He’s a world-class player. I thought we did well to cover his absence.

“Richy (Richarlison) obviously stepped up in terms of goal threat, and a few other players, but to have a world-class player for the run-in is brilliant for us.”

The winger's deal is set to expire in 2025, though, with some news now coming to light on his Tottenham future.

Son could consider exit if Tottenham fail Champions League qualification

According to Football Transfers, "recent developments" suggest Son could "reassess" his future at Spurs, and especially if Postecoglou's side fail to secure Champions League football for next term.

Saudi side Al-Ittihad apparently have an audacious plan to add both Son and Salah to their forward ranks this summer, though it is unclear whether Son would entertain a move to the Middle East.

Son has been praised for his Tottenham form by the likes of ex-defender Alan Hutton as well, with the 31-year-old thriving as a makeshift centre-forward earlier this season.

"The way Ange wants Tottenham to play is very football-based, it is not long balls up the pitch,” Hutton said to Football Insider.

“Wow, Son is very intelligent, he can link play and run in behind so it actually suits him and it gives you an opportunity to bring in different wide players – the likes of Richarlison, if he is picked to play alongside him, and Maddison who has been excellent since signing. They have got different options to play there. Son has no problem playing there.“