Tottenham have outlined a plan to tie down star winger Son Heung-min behind the scenes amid worrying calls from Saudi Arabia.

Rejuvenated Son stars for Spurs

The 2022/2023 season was one to forget for the 31-year-old, who netted just 10 goals over the course of Antonio Conte's lacklustre final year in charge.

Just one year before that, Son shared the 2022 Golden Boot with Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah after a very impressive 23-goal haul, and it now appears that the South Korea star has rediscovered that fine form.

Son Heung-min's best league games for Tottenham this season Match Rating Burnley 2-5 Tottenham 9.61 Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle 9.50 Tottenham 2-0 Fulham 8.91 Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth 8.16 Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham 8.12

Son is already eclipsing his average 2023 tally, having impressed in a variety of roles, including as a central striker earlier this term.

"The way Ange wants Tottenham to play is very football-based, it is not long balls up the pitch,” said former Spurs defender Alan Hutton to Football Insider.

“Wow, Son is very intelligent, he can link play and run in behind so it actually suits him and it gives you an opportunity to bring in different wide players – the likes of Richarlison, if he is picked to play alongside him, and Maddison who has been excellent since signing. They have got different options to play there. Son has no problem playing there.“

Manager Ange Postecoglou has also heaped praise on the "world-class" Son for his form this season, but a real worry for the north Londoners is the winger's dwindling contract.

His terms are set to expire next year as things stand, and there are reports that Saudi sides are taking a firm interest in Son as a result.

Tottenham map out Son Heung-min contract plan

Now, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Tottenham have mapped out a plan to tie down Son and keep him at the club past 2025. It is believed that informal talks have already taken place over a new deal, with both club and player set to sit down formally at the end of the season to discuss it further.

Tottenham also won't entertain any offers for the Asian superstar, who has been called one of England's most underrated players by former Spurs striker Robbie Keane.

“How Son has not got into the player of the year is remarkable to me. I don’t know who picked that," said Keane to talkSPORT on Son missing out on the 2022 PFA Team of the Year.

“They should have a good look at themselves. He was top goalscorer, level with Salah, and no penalties and to not even be considered for player of the year is incredible.

“Not even that, what he brings to the team. Goals, of course, but his energy, his assists, the way he plays the game with a smile on his face. For me, he’s the most underrated player in Premier League history. He could play for any team in the world.”