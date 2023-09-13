Aaron Ramsey has told Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou there is an "unbelievable talent" in his ranks, and he is yet to play a minute for Spurs.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

The north Londoners enjoyed a productive summer window; securing seven major signings in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, England star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson.

A section of Postecoglou's new crop have taken to life at Tottenham with real aplomb, perhaps most notably Maddison, who's racked up two goals and two assists over his first four Premier League games.

Vicario and van de Ven have also put in some solid displays to help maintain Spurs' current unbeaten streak in the top flight. Postecoglou's men have tasted victory in three out of their opening four encounters; putting Man United, Bournemouth and Burnley to the sword.

Life after Antonio Conte is looking rosy thus far, with Spurs returning to action against newly-promoted Sheffield United this weekend. The match represents an opportunity for Postecoglou to seal yet another three points and prove his previous doubters very wrong.

The Australian has become a popular figure at N17 with members of the squad, like Sweden international forward Dejan Kulusevski, admitting the head coach is taking people by "surprise" with his ability.

"I've been a little surprised but he’s really good," said Kulusevski on his manager.

"We had a very tough time at the end of last season but he has come in with really positive energy and it has gone very quickly. We are a young team and everyone wants to play this way... It's clear that all of us players have done our best to listen as much as possible."

The international break has been an opportunity for certain Spurs players to showcase their skills to Postecoglou, and highlight why they should be given future look-ins for his starting line up.

One of those is Wales international and summer arrival Johnson, who hasn't had the chance to don a Lilywhites jersey just yet after signing from Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

Former Arsenal star Ramsey, speaking to the media (via Football Daily) earlier this week, absolutely heralded the 22-year-old and praised his "unbelievable talent".

"He's an unbelievable talent and has shown over the last year or so at Forest what he's capable of doing," said Ramsey.

"Hopefully he can take another step going forward, and hopefully for Wales he can be a main part of that for many years to come.

"He has so much ability, it's about us now just linking him and getting our front three really firing, playing together, giving each other opportunities and asking questions of the opposition."

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Ramsey isn't the only big name to praise Johnson, with Man United legend turned pundit Roy Keane calling him "very talented" all the way back in early 2022.

"No doubt a lot of teams are looking at him and we'll see if Forest can hold on to him," said Keane on ITV (via Nottinghamshire Live) ahead of their FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

"It will be interested to see what he's like against a tricky team. He's got a bit of pace and he's tricky.

"He's got an assist in him and he's really talented. Sometimes you need to go out on loan."