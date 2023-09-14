Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has had his say on Ange Postecoglou potentially bringing a £45 million star to Spurs in January.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

The north Londoners did very well to seal seven major signings over the 2023 summer transfer window; including deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson.

Postecoglou's side didn't quite fulfill all of their ambitions, though; failing to seal late moves for another defender after van de Ven and a classic number nine of Harry Kane's ilk.

Reports in leading up to deadline day claimed that Tottenham were eyeing a move for Gent striker Gift Orban, and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

Recent rumours also suggest they could well go back in for the likes of Kelly when we hit the January transfer window.

However they proceed, Spurs supporters will be absolutely overjoyed with their side's start to the new campaign. The Lilywhites remain unbeaten over their opening four matches, winning three of them and scoring 11 goals.

Postecoglou's electric, attacking brand of football has been on full display for all to see in that time - a far cry from Antonio Conte's final season in charge.

Players like Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison have dazzled as part of Tottenham's new-look midfield, and it will be interesting to see if Spurs do decide to bring in more bodies when the window reopens.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

There are a few other players they missed out in the weeks leading up to September 1; a list including Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Englishman was reported to be a target for Postecoglou around that time, especially given the uncertain future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who attracted late window interest.

Gallagher was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge throughout the summer but has gone on to become a mainstay under Mauricio Pochettino so far.

The 23-year-old has started all four of Chelsea's opening Premier League games so far; even ranking among their two top best-performing players per 90 according to WhoScored.

It's little surprise Postecoglou was keen on a move for the £45 million Gallagher, and BBC pundit Hutton has suggested that he could well make a move to Tottenham this winter.

Speaking to Football Insider, he made the claim when asked about a potential switch to north London for the "fantastic" player.

“We will have to wait and see what his playing time is like at Chelsea," said Hutton.

“We are looking at, when all fit, a very healthy and large squad so it depends how Pochettino sees him and uses him.

“Does he see him as a regular starter? Or is he more of a squad player? If that is the case then come January he may be looking to get out and play football.

“I think whoever gets him is getting a fantastic footballer at a very good age. He will cost a few quid but I think if Tottenham could get him he makes their squad better.“