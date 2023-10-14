BBC pundit Alan Hutton has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could sign an "exciting" player on loan in the January transfer window.

Who could Spurs sign in January?

The Lilywhites's exceptional start to the new season, we believe, may well be one or two injuries away from a total collapse. Spurs lack significant depth in some key areas of the squad, like centre-back, where both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have formed a brilliant partnership.

Only Eric Dier would come in if either one of Van de Ven or Romero were to become unavailable, as he is currently the only senior option. As a result, there are rumours the likes of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba are candidates to join in January.

Brentford's Ivan Toney and in-form Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy have also been mentioned as possible replacements for star striker Harry Kane, despite the fact Spurs have been thriving in the Englishman's absence. A left-winger as an alternative to Dejan Kulusevski is also a possibility, with Tottenham reportedly eyeing up a move for Al-Ittihad forward Jota.

The Portuguese, who Postecoglou knows well from his time at Celtic, could well return to Europe from Saudi Arabia, and Spurs are credited with a serious interest in signing him, according to the recent Jota transfer news. He was a star player for Celtic, and it is believed that Spurs' manager would love a reunion with him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (90min).

Hutton, who features regularly for the BBC as a pundit, has told Football Insider that a loan deal for Jota could well be possible.

“He will be on massive wages, you would have thought, but if he were to join on loan, Spurs would only have to pay part of that. Ange [Postecoglou] obviously knows him really well and knows what he is capable of.

“I think that is a position where Tottenham probably could have a little bit of competition, the likes of Son and Kulusevski play on the outside, but I think he could add something to it. I think he has got the quality to play in the Premier League, he is at a good age, he is still getting better and it is always a little bit easier when you know the manager because you feel like you are onto a winning start already. What a player he could be.”

Hutton has always been a big fan of Jota, having also said this to Football Insider on the player back in 2022 during his time at Celtic.

"What he's done this season has been incredible, for him to come from his parent club, where he's not really been playing. Benfica are a big club in their own right, but to come to another club where there's a lot of pressure, to perform at such a young age, he's stood up to that task.

“Jota's that player fans want to see. He's exciting, he takes people on, he makes things happen, he scores goals and ticks all the boxes."