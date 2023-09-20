Match of the Day and BBC pundit Alan Shearer has suggested that a "different player" may now be unleashed at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ange Postecoglou era is well and truly in free-flow at Spurs. Since the new manager's arrival from Scottish champions Celtic, the mood around north London has been completely transformed. His Lilywhites are showcasing a brand-new style of exciting, open and attack-minded football - with that translating into wins on the board.

Tottenham have tasted victory in four out of their opening five Premier League games so far; racking up 13 goals and standing out as the divison's third-highest scorers overall.

Only Brighton and Man City can boast a more potent attacking threat than Spurs right now, with their winner's mentality also shining through in a 2-1 victory at home to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Gustavo Hamer gifted the away side a shock opening lead against the run of play, and Postecoglou's men were forced to fight to the very last in an effort to protect their unbeaten start.

It was the late, late show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the previously vilified Richarlison - who recently opened up about his mental health struggles - grabbing a deserved equaliser deep into added time.

Just minutes later, the Brazilian guided a sweet cut-back into the path of teammate Dejan Kulusevski - who fired a brilliant finish past Wes Foderingham to send the home crowd into raptures.

This precious win exemplified the promise of Postecoglou's start to life at Spurs, with the tactician even urging supporters not to temper their expectations.

"No, no, no, let them go, let them go and enjoy it," said Postecoglou after their victory over the Blades.

"My role is not to burst people's bubbles. Let them get excited, let them get ahead of themselves. That's the beauty of being a supporter.

"They go through enough pain mate, you want to let them enjoy it. If they think we're going to be world beaters then great, that's up to us to match that expectation. Our supporters deserve to have some happiness and enjoy it any way they want to."

Tottenham player ratings

Tottenham's undoubted hero of the afternoon was Richarlison, who has come under a lot of stick since joining from Everton in the summer of 2022.

The South American's haul of just five goals in 41 appearances across all competitions hardly justifies the £60 million paid for him last year, but BBC pundit Shearer has suggested he could now be unleashed as a "different player".

“Don’t be surprised if you see a different player now in that Tottenham shirt," said Shearer to The Rest is Football podcast (via TBR).

"We were saying about responsibility now that the main man has gone in Harry. Others have to step up and people were looking at him to step up.

"He came in on Saturday, he scored the goal, set up the winner, that will do his confidence the world of good. You’re probably going to see a different person and a different player going forward

"That one goal could free him all up and don’t be surprised if you see a few more now."

After bravely opening up on his psychological battles, admitting he will seek help, Richarlison has been truly rewarded for his courage and quality when it mattered most.