Reliable Tottenham Hotspur correspondent Alasdair Gold has lifted the lid on something "largely unseen" and exciting going on at Spurs right now, concerning their set-up.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has, thus far, proved his doubters wrong since his switch from SPFL giants Celtic to north London over the summer.

Tottenham are showcasing an electric, entertaining new brand of football under Postecoglou; following ex-manager Antonio Conte's regrettable last season in charge of the club.

The Lilywhites have scored 11 goals in their opening four Premier League games; impressively equalling last season's treble-winners Man City in that regard.

Spurs remain unbeaten and have sealed three wins in that time, having drew 2-2 away to Brentford on the opening day, with subsequent 2-0 wins over Man United and Bournemouth following on from that result.

Their most impressive victory to date under Postecoglou was their rip-roaring 5-2 win away to Burnley at Turf Moor. Indeed, Son Heung-min's hat-trick, James Maddison's sumptuous curling effort and a screamer from Cristian Romero sealed a statement three points in Lancashire just before the international break.

Speaking to Sky last month, Postecoglou explained exactly why he won't be divulging from his exciting style of play any time soon; speaking of a need to entertain the fans.

"That's the beauty of our game," Postecoglou said.

"The beauty of football is that there are so many ways you can have success, so many ways you can set up your team, so many ways you can counteract the opposition.

"I'm probably at one extreme and there are others at the other extreme and we can both have success in this game.

"I think especially with a football club like this, that has consistently looked for that in their teams, they've loved the entertainers, there's a connection there with that kind of football."

The Spurs first team have come on leaps and bounds over the last few weeks, but away from Postecoglou's men, reporter Gold says there is something "largely unseen" and exciting going at Hotspur Way right now.

Tottenham Hotspur academy

Indeed, beneath the Tottenham boss, Gold writes on X and for football.london that there appears to be a "revolution taking place" concerning the N17 academy set up.

New youth signing Luka Vuskovic, who will apparently come to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2025 when he hits 18, looks set to become another one Spurs' exciting young crop currently turning heads.

Gold writes that Aflie Dorrington, Jamie Donley, Brooklyn Lyons-Foster, Josh Keeley, Luca Gunter, Ashley Phillips, Mikey Moore, Callum Olusesi, Oliver Irow, Tyrese Hall, Matthew Craig and George Abbott are all youngsters to watch out for.

New academy head Simon Davies has been tasked with syncing up the academy to the first team, and there is also a renewed belief at Tottenham surrounding the talent coming through. That's not even taking into account the promise of teenagers currently out on loan spells like Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett.

Gold, as a result, goes on to say that the future appears very bright for Spurs beneath the surface as well as on it.