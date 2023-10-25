TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has said that Ange Postecoglou is regularly selecting a "very frustrating" Tottenham Hotspur player.

Spurs' climb under their popular new manager has continued after the international break with a 2-0 win over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday. Goals from Son Heung-min and summer signing James Maddison gifted Postecoglou his seventh win from nine Premier League, and they're now gearing up for another London clash against Crystal Palace this Friday.

There have been some suggestions that they could even be title contenders, with Postecoglou officially enjoying the best ever start of any new manager in Premier League history. It's also their best start to a campaign since the 1960/1961 season, where they went on to win a domestic double. Journalist Alex Howell, writing for the BBC this week, most perfectly summed up the joy around Spurs:

"It is unbelievable to think that Tottenham ended last season with an interim manager, without European football to look forward to and then lost their talisman in the summer," wrote Howell.

"The feeling around the club is one of positivity and excitement with the way the team is playing. Ange Postecoglou has led his side to the top of the Premier League after nine games and they are currently undefeated. Under previous manager Antonio Conte, supporters were frustrated with their 'safety first' style of football. There is none of that under Postecoglou, with free-flowing football played by an attacking, fearless team."

The likes of Maddison and Son stand out as two of Postecoglou's key performers over their meteoric, early-season rise; while both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have become star regulars after being largely shunned by Conte.

Other brilliant performers in the squad, like Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dejan Kulusevski have been praised for their efforts in a Lilywhites jersey. However, Richarlison, who has featured in every single league game for Spurs so far this season, still continues to divide opinion.

The Brazilian has contributed well in parts, most notably winning the game against Sheffield United with his goal and assist in the dying minutes of added time. Overall, he's bagged a goal and assist in the top flight, with journalist Paul Brown also tipping him for a big role this season.

"I think he will have a big part to play this season because, with no Kane there, there will be opportunities for the forwards," said Brown to GiveMeSport.

“He can play in more than one role. He could find a niche playing slightly to the left of a centre forward, whether Son or somebody else."

Richarlison strengths Key passing Defensive contribution (via WhoScored)

talkSPORT pundit McCoist, though, believes he is a "very frustrating" player at times, and we don't see his "extreme talent" enough.

“I just think he can be a very frustrating player, I really do," said the Rangers legend (as transcribed by The Boot Room).

“As you say there’s nobody doubting there’s a player in there with extreme talent. I just don’t think we see it enough.”