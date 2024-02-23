Tottenham are now among the favourites to sign an in-form playmaker who's been called "similar" to ex-Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Spurs making summer transfer plans

Manager Ange Postecoglou's side are already making summer transfer plans after a successful window, as Spurs seek to back their popular head coach with fresh faces.

Indeed, reliable club insider Paul O'Keefe recently shared that Barcelona star Raphinha is among Spurs' list of potential targets for later in the year, while other big-name outlets suggest Tottenham are preparing a firm move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher if the 23-year-old doesn't sign a new contract.

The midfield area certainly appears to be a position to watch out for, as the likes of Juventus star Adrien Rabiot have also been linked recently.

James Maddison has been a rip-roaring success since joining Tottenham from Leicester City for around £45 million last summer, but the Englishman's injury earlier this season left Postecoglou without a star creative central alternative.

Potentially as a result, Spurs are believed to have been keen on signing a new number eight, and one who can alternate with Maddison. Given their repeated links to star-attacking midfielders, this could still be one to watch out for in the summer.

Another player to be mentioned is Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, with Italian news outlet Calciomercato sharing a fresh update on his future this week.

Tottenham in the front row for Koopmeiners

The Netherlands international has made 21 Serie A appearances over 2023/2024, scoring seven goals and assisting three others in that time, and has even been likened to Barcelona star Gundogan by Football Transfers.

He can also play both as a traditional midfielder and a more advanced playmaker, which would come as very useful for Postecoglou who'd have a very versatile option.

Standing out as one of Atalanta's chief creators, it is believed this has attracted interest from north London. As per Calciomercato, Tottenham and Liverpool are among the favourites to sign Koopmeiners and are "in the front row" for his signature.

His future is set to be a real topic of discussion in Bergamo, according to the report, but it's also claimed that Atalanta would demand a fee of around £73 million.

Teun Koopmeiners' best Serie A games for Atalanta this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Genoa 1-4 Atalanta 8.40 Atalanta 3-0 Sassuolo 8.05 Atalanta 5-0 Frosinone 8.04 Empoli 0-3 Atalanta 7.95 Fiorentina 3-2 Atalanta 7.82

"Koop is a great player. He has an international caliber and is the starter in the Dutch national team," said former Dutch star Ruud Kroll.

"I certainly see him doing well at a big club. Juve or Milan? He would certainly be invaluable to both of them. Koopmeiners can play in all positions in the middle of the pitch: both as a playmaker and as a midfielder. He is a complete footballer who would be useful for all coaches, including Allegri.”