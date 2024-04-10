TalkSPORT pundit Andy Townsend has expressed his shock at one of Johan Lange's transfer decisions at Tottenham, branding it "astonishing".

Lange's enjoys terrific January window at Spurs

The new technical director, who officially stepped into Fabio Paratici's shoes in November last year, enjoyed what was a successful debut transfer window overseeing the club's signing strategy.

While Paratici is still believed to play a role in assisting Tottenham's recruitment drive, the spotlight was on Lange and Chief Football Officer Scott Munn in January. The Lilywhites officials oversee footballing operations at Spurs, now chairman Daniel Levy is taking more of a back seat.

Arriving from Aston Villa with a solid reputation, Lange did it no harm at all with a very productive winter window at N17. Tottenham sealed the signing of Timo Werner on loan with an option to buy at around £15 million, and the German has gone on to become a success.

All of Johan Lange's January deals at Tottenham Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival Timo Werner Arrival Lucas Bergvall Arrival (summer) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit Ivan Perisic Exit

His two goals and three assists so far tell just half the story of his attacking impetus, and reports suggest Spurs are likely to make Werner's deal permanent this summer.

Lange also drove the astute purchase of Radu Dragusin in a £25 million deal from Genoa, who came in to provide manager Ange Postecoglou with a much-needed back up option to star defender Micky van de Ven.

To put the cherry on top, Spurs then sensationally beat La Liga heavyweights Barcelona in the race to sign Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall, who will link up with the club this summer after his loan back at Djurgardens IF.

Lange also rid the club of some deadwood and secured solid loan deals for a plethora of Postecoglou's squad who weren't going to see much action for the rest of this campaign. The club chief deserves credit for his work at Hotspur Way, but talkSPORT's Townsend has expressed his astonishment at one decision he made in January.

Townsend astonished by Timo Werner signing by Lange

Speaking to the broadcaster (via HITC), Townsend said he was shocked by Lange's decision to sign Werner, and went on to make a claim on the 28-year-old's future.

“I mean, listen, I don’t think he is anywhere near their best team, him. He is a sub, isn’t he? He is 10 minutes – Timo Werner," said Townsend.

“I thought he was an astonishing signing when he arrived, if I am being honest. And I can understand there are certain players you think, ‘Well, he has played Premier League football before, he knows what it is all about, he knows the demands of it’.

“But I would never see Timo Werner going in as a regular starter for Spurs if they want to go where Ange wants to take them.”

Given Werner's positive impact, this verdict comes as a surprising one, but it will be interesting to see if Townsend is proven correct.