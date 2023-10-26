A pundit has told Sky Sports that Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has now drilled one Spurs star into working very hard.

Spurs form and results this season

The Lilywhites look transformed by Postecoglou's arrival; winning seven out of a possible nine Premier League games while remaining unbeaten in that period. Victories over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Liverpool, Luton Town and Fulham have helped table-topping Tottenham to their finest start since they clinched a double in the 1960/1961 campaign.

Postecoglou has also broken a record, overseeing the best start made by a new manager in Premier League history. The mood around north London is one of real positivity and jubilation right now, and alongside their popular head coach, supporters have a key players to thank for their meteoric early-season rise. Son Heung-min, who's already scored seven top flight goals this season, has formed a very fruitful partnership with summer signing James Maddison in the forward areas.

Indeed, Maddison joined Spurs from Leicester City for £40 million over the last transfer window (BBC) - a fee which now looks like one of the bargains of 2023. His three goals and five assists, not to mention overall performances, have attracted real praise. The midfielder has also dazzled at international level, with England manager Gareth Southgate praising Maddison as a player who brings the "sunshine".

“He is in a really good vein of form," said Southgate at an England press conference.

"A really good character around the group. He connects people well. We have got the more steady, serious guys & we have a lot of guys who bring a lot of sunshine."

Aaron Lennon praises James Maddison

It's one of English football's worst kept secrets that Maddison is a serial creator going forward, having also notched a brilliant 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League for Leicester last campaign. Now, he's found a new set of fans to entertain with his quality on a weekly basis, and it appears the sky may very well be the limit.

Former Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon has lavished Maddison with praise on Sky Sports as well, but it's for an aspect for his game you wouldn't usually associate that often with the star playmaker. Lennon has spotted something different which Postecoglou has drilled into his game - namely that he's now working very hard out of possession.

“Yeah, at the minute he’s on absolute fire," said Lennon to Sky (via Football Daily) after their 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday.

"I was watching him and he completely dictated the game. He was working hard off the ball, I think the new manager has got that into him. He must be a joy to play with, as one of those front players with him behind you, if you make the run he’ll find you. He’s the man of the moment at the minute."

James Maddison style of play Gets fouled often Likes to cut inside Likes to dribble Plays the ball off the ground often Likes to do lay-offs Likes to play long balls

Maddison will next be in action against Crystal Palace on Friday, as Spurs look to maintain their incredible run and remain top of the table.